Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported. More>>
Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.
Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.More>>
There's more than 21 million veterans across the U.S. and over a million of them, including some here in the Tri-States, don't have health insurance according to Aspen Dental.
There's more than 21 million veterans across the U.S. and over a million of them, including some here in the Tri-States, don't have health insurance according to Aspen Dental.More>>
For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."
For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."More>>
The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.More>>
The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.
The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.More>>
Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.
Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.More>>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president. More>>
Documents filed in a Kansas City, Missouri, circuit court reveal details surrounding the investigation into a former Quincy child's death.
Documents filed in a Kansas City, Missouri, circuit court reveal details surrounding the investigation into a former Quincy child's death.More>>
Authorities say a sewer line in southern Illinois broke last month and daily is dumping about 2 million gallons of storm water and sewage into the Mississippi River.
Authorities say a sewer line in southern Illinois broke last month and daily is dumping about 2 million gallons of storm water and sewage into the Mississippi River.More>>
There's talk about big changes at a Quincy park to attract more people.
There's talk about big changes at a Quincy park to attract more people.More>>
Police said an investigation was underway after an armed robbery early Friday morning at O'Shea's Bar and Grill in Quincy.
Police said an investigation was underway after an armed robbery early Friday morning at O'Shea's Bar and Grill in Quincy.More>>
For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."More >>
For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois."More >>
Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.More >>
Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated.More >>
The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.More >>
The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.More >>
The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.More >>
The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer.More >>
Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.More >>
Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race.More >>
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.
Three people have been arrested on drug related charges in Lewis County, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Three people have been arrested on drug related charges in Lewis County, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A Quincy man received prison time Thursday for sexually assaulting a family member, according to court records.More >>
A Quincy man received prison time Thursday for sexually assaulting a family member, according to court records.More >>
Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty released the identity of a man who drowned in a pond Thursday.More >>
Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty released the identity of a man who drowned in a pond Thursday.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.More >>
Do you have an event or news tip you would like us to know about? Please send us details by filling out the form below! You can also call us at 217-228-6655 or email news@wgem.com.
We’re giving away an amazing 2017 Jeep Renegade to one lucky winner! The WGEM Find Yourself in a Jeep Renegade Contest includes weekly prizes and the grand prize Jeep. Enter once a day for your chance to win.More >>
We’re giving away an amazing 2017 Jeep Renegade to one lucky winner! The WGEM Find Yourself in a Jeep Renegade Contest includes weekly prizes and the grand prize Jeep. Enter once a day for your chance to win.More >>
Since 1986, we've looked for those who have made a difference in the lives of their students and have made a mark on our community. Every month during the school year, WGEM News honors an outstanding Tri-States teacher.More >>
Since 1986, we've looked for those who have made a difference in the lives of their students and have made a mark on our community. Every month during the school year, WGEM News honors an outstanding Tri-States teacher.More >>
All the thoughts and nonsense from the SC host under one roof.More >>
All the thoughts and nonsense from the SC host under one roof.More >>
Check out our current contests and promotions from WGEM. Find out more, read the rules and sign up for them here!More >>
Looking for a fun and exciting career? View our current openings and job descriptions and download an application here. We look forward to hearing from you!More >>
Looking for a fun and exciting career? View our current openings and job descriptions and download an application here. We look forward to hearing from you!More >>
|Stock and Market Trackers