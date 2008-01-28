Golf tournament helps raise funds for Barry Firefighters Golfer preparing to swing Being a firefighter can be a high risk job. That risk is even greater if your equipment is outdated. More>>

Veterans show off smiles after receiving free dental work Dentist working on veterans mouth There's more than 21 million veterans across the U.S. and over a million of them, including some here in the Tri-States, don't have health insurance according to Aspen Dental. More>>

Exhibit shows historic archaeology in Illinois Different Pottery from the exhibit For a limited time the Quincy Museum will have an exhibit titled, "Hidden Underfoot:Historic Archaeology in Illinois." More>>

Local veterans return from latest Great River Honor Flight Photo taken during mission #42 back in May. The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. More>>

Hannibal kicks off summer with Fiesta del Sol Guests watch the musical performances The Hannibal Rotary Club hosted its Fourth annual Fiesta del Sol on Saturday to celebrate the official start of summer. More>>

Kids take sail in cardboard boat race Kids during competition Area kids sailed across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during a cardboard boat race. More>>

Details surrounding investigation into child's death Aushena Warren Documents filed in a Kansas City, Missouri, circuit court reveal details surrounding the investigation into a former Quincy child's death. More>>

Broken Illinois line dumping sewage into Mississippi River Authorities say a sewer line in southern Illinois broke last month and daily is dumping about 2 million gallons of storm water and sewage into the Mississippi River. More>>