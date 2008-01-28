WEATHER - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

      We set a new record low temperatures early this morning! The previous record was set in 2007 at 19 degrees. This morning we dropped to 17 degrees.


      As we head into the evening we will continue to have mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper teens and low 20s. Overnight clouds will start to build in.


      Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and warm up to the low 40s.


      By late afternoon and evening, we will see a mix of rain and snow move in. The rain will quickly transition into all snow as temperatures drop below freezing.


      Across the Tri-States we could see up to a couple inches of snow accumulation. Expecting most snow to stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces. If snow starts to stick to the roads, slow down and drive carefully.


      Temperatures overnight on Sunday will drop to the low 30s. 

       

      The snow/wintry mix may continue throughout the morning commute on Monday.

       

      Spring temperatures will arrive by the middle of the week.


      More details on WGEM News at 10.  

       

      -Chelsea Smith, WGEM Meteorologist   

      7-Day Forecast: Quincy

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 42°
      • 23°

      Mostly Sunny

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 42°
      • 30°

      Cloudy - Chance of Snow

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 47°
      • 30°

      Mostly Cloudy - AM Chance of Snow

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 48°
      • 36°

      Mostly Sunny

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 64°
      • 46°

      Partly Sunny - PM Rain

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 67°
      • 54°

      Partly Sunny - PM Rain

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 73°
      • 48°

      Mostly Cloudy- Chance of Rain and Storms

      Currently in Quincy as of

      • 40°(Feels like 34°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
      • Barometer: 30.12 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:40:14 am
      • Sunset: 07:35:47 pm
      • Humidity: 36
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 0

      7-Day Forecast: Hannibal

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 43°
      • 26°

      Mainly clear

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 42°
      • 32°

      Afternoon rain/snow developing

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 48°
      • 32°

      Mostly cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 51°
      • 37°

      Mostly cloudy

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 70°
      • 53°

      Mix of sun and clouds

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 74°
      • 59°

      A few clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 71°
      • 49°

      Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms

      Currently in Hannibal as of

      • 41°(Feels like 37°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
      • Barometer: 30.13 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:40:41 am
      • Sunset: 07:35:48 pm
      • Humidity: 29
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 0

      7-Day Forecast: Keokuk

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 41°
      • 25°

      Clear

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 40°
      • 31°

      Snow developing during the afternoon

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 42°
      • 30°

      Mostly cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 48°
      • 37°

      Mostly cloudy

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 68°
      • 50°

      Mix of sun and clouds

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 72°
      • 57°

      A few clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 70°
      • 47°

      Windy with thunderstorms in the area

      Currently in Keokuk as of

      • 39°(Feels like 32°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: NW @ 13 mph, gusting to 18 mph
      • Barometer: 30.13 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:39:44 am
      • Sunset: 07:36:04 pm
      • Humidity: 39
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 0

      7-Day Forecast: Macomb

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 39°
      • 19°

      Mainly clear

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 38°
      • 29°

      Snow developing during the afternoon

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 41°
      • 28°

      Snow showers in the morning

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 46°
      • 33°

      Considerable cloudiness

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 64°
      • 48°

      Mostly cloudy

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 70°
      • 54°

      Plenty of sun

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 70°
      • 49°

      Windy with thunderstorms in the area

      Currently in Macomb as of

      • 39°(Feels like 31°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: N @ 13 mph, gusting to 18 mph
      • Barometer: 30.14 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:36:47 am
      • Sunset: 07:33:20 pm
      • Humidity: 37
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 0

      Regional Conditions

      Quincy
      40°
      Hannibal
      41°
      Keokuk
      39°
      Macomb
      39°

      • River Stages

        The latest river information provided by the National Weather Service. You can find details by location along with the latest river forecasts.

      • WGEM StormTrak Weather App

        Take WGEM StormTrak Weather with you wherever you go with the new and improved WGEM StormTrak Weather app! Available for Apple and Android devices!

      • WGEM Weather Radios

        Come by and visit the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team program your weather alert radio! Or do it yourself using our list of county codes in the list on this page.

      • UV Index

        Find out the expected risk of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun. 

      Sign up for WGEM's updated weather email services

      Sign up here to receive daily weather forecasts and/or severe weather emails from the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team. The severe weather email you receive will contain the alert headlines (i.e. Tornado Watch for Adams County, IL. in effect from July 19 at 7:12 PM CDT until July 19 at 9:00 PM CDT). Below the headline is a link that says, "Click here for more information." Clicking that link will direct the user to the web page where you will find more specific information.

      Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. Even though a user signs up to receive alerts for a specific city, the user will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains the user's city. The service is limited to one location per email address.

      Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

      • Flash Flood Warning
      • Tornado Warning
      • Tornado Watch
      • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
      • Blizzard Warning
      • Winter Storm Warning
      • Hurricane Warning
      • Hurricane Watch
      • Inland Hurricane Warning
      • Inland Hurricane Watch
      • Tropical Storm Warning
      • Tropical Storm Watch
      • Inland Tropical Storm Warning
      • Inland Tropical Storm Watch
      • Tsunami Warning
      • Dust Storm Warning
