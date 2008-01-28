Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 4:35 PM --
We set a new record low temperatures early this morning! The previous record was set in 2007 at 19 degrees. This morning we dropped to 17 degrees.
As we head into the evening we will continue to have mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper teens and low 20s. Overnight clouds will start to build in.
Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and warm up to the low 40s.
By late afternoon and evening, we will see a mix of rain and snow move in. The rain will quickly transition into all snow as temperatures drop below freezing.
Across the Tri-States we could see up to a couple inches of snow accumulation. Expecting most snow to stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces. If snow starts to stick to the roads, slow down and drive carefully.
Temperatures overnight on Sunday will drop to the low 30s.
The snow/wintry mix may continue throughout the morning commute on Monday.
Spring temperatures will arrive by the middle of the week.
More details on WGEM News at 10.
-Chelsea Smith, WGEM Meteorologist
