A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data. More>>
Hannibal-LaGrange University is holding an Arbor Day celebration and special ceremony Friday. HLGU has been named a Tree Campus USA institution for the 2017 year the fifth year in a row the school has earned the designation.
With school district budgets becoming increasingly tight, a company has provided teachers across the country with millions of dollars in funding for their classrooms.
Hannibal is now joining 600 other communities in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley was in Hannibal on Thursday for his senate campaign kickoff tour.
Mark Twain cave has been voted one of the top 11 caves in Missouri by vacationidea.com.
The John Wood Mansion at 12th and State in Quincy is getting a facelift.
Douglas Community Services is helping Hannibal residents once a month by giving out baskets full of food to those who qualify.
There's new life for a downtown Quincy building, just a few years after it was severely damaged by a windstorm.More >>
If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Quincy's taco truck has reopened.More >>
After the state of Illinois passed a new funding formula last summer, Quincy Public Schools finally know just how much additional funding they'll receive.More >>
Quincy Central Services were busy clearing snow last weekend and may have to do the same this weekend.More >>
Hannibal La-Grange University had an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday.More >>
Rep. Tom Sands, a Republican lawmaker in the Iowa House, says he won't seek re-election in November. Sands, who represents Wapello in eastern Iowa, announced Thursday he will withdraw his name from the general...More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of James Hutson, 22, of Camp Point, Illinois.More >>
Quincy Police have arrested a second person for a March 18 shooting that injured a person at Country Club Heights Apartments in Quincy.More >>
A Palmyra, Missouri, man was arrested in Hannibal after manufacturing a story to police Thursday, according to the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that two Ursa men were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
A Keokuk High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a loaded gun inside the school, according to principal Adam Magliari.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson reported that a Burlington, Iowa, woman was arrested in Hamilton Friday after fleeing police.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
