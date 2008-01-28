NEWS - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Photo by Shelbina Weekly Photo by Shelbina Weekly

Fire destroys building north of Shelbina, Missouri Video included

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.

Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped' Video included

Updated:

Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data. More>>

HLGU to celebrate Arbor Day

File video of trees File video of trees

Hannibal-LaGrange University is holding an Arbor Day celebration and special ceremony Friday. HLGU has been named a Tree Campus USA institution for the 2017 year the fifth year in a row the school has earned the designation. 

Local teachers receive surprise funding Video included

Friye started fundraising for the sensory table. Friye started fundraising for the sensory table.

With school district budgets becoming increasingly tight, a company has provided teachers across the country with millions of dollars in funding for their classrooms.

Walk to End Alzheimer's kickoff party in Hannibal Video included

Hannibal is now joining 600 other communities in the Walk to End Alzheimer's. 

U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Hawley brings his views to Hannibal Video included

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley was in Hannibal on Thursday for his senate campaign kickoff tour. 

Mark Twain Cave one of the top caves in Missouri Video included

Mark Twain Cave Mark Twain Cave

Mark Twain cave has been voted one of the top 11 caves in Missouri by vacationidea.com.

Helping hand to restore history Video included

A $2,500 grant was awarded to the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County for the John Wood Mansion A $2,500 grant was awarded to the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County for the John Wood Mansion

The John Wood Mansion at 12th and State in Quincy is getting a facelift. 

Food pantry offers healthy options Video included

People in line at Douglass Community Services People in line at Douglass Community Services

Douglas Community Services is helping Hannibal residents once a month by giving out baskets full of food to those who qualify.

