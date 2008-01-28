WIU football looks to fill key spots in spring Spring has sprung in Macomb, for the Western Illinois football team, at least. The Leathernecks are in the middle of their spring practices at Hanson Field under the direction of a new head coach for the second time in three years. More>>

Macomb's McMahon inks to stay on the links It was signing day in Macomb, Friday, as Bomber golfer Carman McMahon signed to continue her career on the links at Cleary University in Michigan. McMahon says she wants to be an athletic director one day and playing a sport in college helps give her a sense of the job she one day hopes to have. More>>

Keokuk Signing Day: Pair of Chiefs to extend baseball careers Keokuk's Jake Jones is off to Coe College to continue his baseball career. A pair of Keokuk's top seniors on the baseball diamond don't have plans to call it quits. Jake Jones made his commitment to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa official earlier this week while Brendin Davis picked Culver-Stockton. More>>

Thursday's Area Scores - April 5 CE Talton won the triple crown title to help lead Monroe City to a team championship. Team titles for Monroe City, Palmyra, Pittsfield, and Central in track and field, QHS clips Jeff City, Hannibal blanks Fulton, and Keokuk upends Washington in girls soccer, QHS coasts at home, Central downs Illini West, and Highland edges Clark County in baseball, plus QHS wins on the road, and Illini West sweeps Central in softball, Hannibal and Highland notch victories in golf, and JWCC pulls off a pair of sweeps on the diamond. More>>

John Wood's Hyer feels right at home at Missouri Valley JWCC's Madelyn Hyer is taking her basketball talents to Missouri Valley College. John Wood sophomore Madelyn Hyer has turned a superb two-year run in the junior college ranks into a shot with a four-year basketball program. Hyer signed on with Missouri Valley on Friday morning after capping off her Trail Blazers career as the team's second leading scorer this past season. More>>

Keokuk Signing Day: Three Chiefs decide to stay in state Keokuk's Jerry Glenn is taking his skills on the gridiron to Luther College in the fall. Keokuk's annual Signing Day wasn't only about one sport. It included seven student athletes making their college commitments in six different activities. Three of those individuals made plans to stay in the Hawkeye State. More>>