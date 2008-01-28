Hannibal rolls to victory at home over Fulton, and North Shelby blanks Linn County in baseball, Quincy settles for a split at Missouri-St. Louis in college baseball, and Culver-Stockton's season ends in the HAAC Tournament semifinals in men's volleyball.
Spring has sprung in Macomb, for the Western Illinois football team, at least. The Leathernecks are in the middle of their spring practices at Hanson Field under the direction of a new head coach for the second time in three years.
It was signing day in Macomb, Friday, as Bomber golfer Carman McMahon signed to continue her career on the links at Cleary University in Michigan. McMahon says she wants to be an athletic director one day and playing a sport in college helps give her a sense of the job she one day hopes to have.
A pair of Keokuk's top seniors on the baseball diamond don't have plans to call it quits. Jake Jones made his commitment to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa official earlier this week while Brendin Davis picked Culver-Stockton.
Team titles for Monroe City, Palmyra, Pittsfield, and Central in track and field, QHS clips Jeff City, Hannibal blanks Fulton, and Keokuk upends Washington in girls soccer, QHS coasts at home, Central downs Illini West, and Highland edges Clark County in baseball, plus QHS wins on the road, and Illini West sweeps Central in softball, Hannibal and Highland notch victories in golf, and JWCC pulls off a pair of sweeps on the diamond.
John Wood sophomore Madelyn Hyer has turned a superb two-year run in the junior college ranks into a shot with a four-year basketball program. Hyer signed on with Missouri Valley on Friday morning after capping off her Trail Blazers career as the team's second leading scorer this past season.
Keokuk's annual Signing Day wasn't only about one sport. It included seven student athletes making their college commitments in six different activities. Three of those individuals made plans to stay in the Hawkeye State.
Following Thursday's edition of WGEM Sportscenter, host Broc Hampsmire had to pay off a bet, not with money but snorkeling gear, all the while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.
The QHS junior discus thrower and reigning Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week joined WGEM SportsCenter.
Week 31 Winner -- Jordan Johnson, QHS track & field
Click here to sign up your team for the annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Quincy!More >>
Need more high school football information each and every from the best sports department in the Tri-states? Check back every Monday and Thursday for a new 1st & 10 Podcast episode.More >>
Sports Director Ben Marth recaps every Friday night of high school football with his own take on the sights and sounds. Click here to find his weekly thoughts.More >>
He has spent the last decade at the helm of the Brown County basketball program but Jared Hoots claims it's time to give his winter nights back to his family. Hoots has resigned as the Hornets head coach to spend more time with his wife and kids.More >>
QND rides the arm and bat of Tommy Ray in a shutout victory against Hannibal in baseball, plus Jacey Nall strikes out 13 and Mady Wear homers in Central's win over Western in softball, and Bradley upends WIU in college baseball.More >>
Macomb is sending two more seniors to the next level. Carter Fayhee made his commitment to the Carl Sandburg College basketball program official while John Michael Nixa plans to tee it up with the Black Hawk College golf program.More >>
There was good reason the Keokuk High School packed its library Wednesday afternoon as the school day neared a conclusion. The athletic department held its annual Signing Day. Seven student athletes made their college commitments known, including Michaela Davis and Ya'Mia Ailes Primes.More >>
The Culver-Stockton women's golf program has added another local talent. Camp Point Central's Gracie Bunge took a trip to Canton and she knew it was the right place to call home.More >>
Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry senior forward Lauren Kennedy wanted a chance to continue her basketball playing days. It turns out the program she wanted to play for is giving her a roster spot.More >>
Erin Barnes scores twice and Morgan Evans adds three assists as QND remains unbeaten with a victory over Hannibal in girls soccer.More >>
The ability to stay home and join a first year program was enticing enough for Quincy High's Kailey Owsley to decide to take her volleyball skills to John Wood. The Blue Devil senior libero made her commitment official becoming the latest area standout to join the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.More >>
The future is now at Culver-Stockton. The Wildcats are bringing a Hill back to the Hill in hopes of breathing new life into the men's basketball program.More >>
In America's Hometown Tuesday morning Hannibal High School officially welcomed two head coaches to next year's staff.
Bowling Green native and former Warrenton assistant coach Evan Cerven is the new girls basketball coach and Andrew Pollard takes over as the new softball coach.
"First it was rain, now snow. When does it all end?" - Palmyra baseball coach Mark Loman.
No doubt it hasn't been an ideal spring for Tri-State area teams looking to head out doors. With the cold, rain, and now snow, plaguing area teams, see how local coaches are battling the elements.
At Wednesday's Fort Madison signing day no Bloodhound program was more represented by the signees than the volleyball team. Three from the volleyball team signed to play at the next level while Katie Larson will take her racket to Central College.More >>
Without a doubt it has been a memorable basketball season for Quincy High's Andy Douglas. After the Blue Devils lost two of their first five games, including a loss at home, they rallied to win 21 of their next 24 games. To cap off a memorable season, Douglas is The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Boys Basketball.More >>
QND baseball blasts seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep, Quincy High splits a pair in Galesburg, QND and QHS softball each win twice in Springfield as the QU baseball team splits a pair with Maryville to earn a weekend split with the Saints.More >>
"The dude loved life. He loved basketball. He loved community. He loved being Magic,"
Around Quincy he was simply known as "Magic." But Saturday, Quincy lost a local basketball legend as former Quincy High and Quincy College star Mike Rudd died at the age of 56.
"The dude loved life. He loved basketball. He loved community. He loved being Magic,"
Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year after averaging 17 points a game this season while saving her best moments for when it mattered most.More >>
