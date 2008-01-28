SPORTS - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Wyatt Waelder thre a complete game one hitter in the Pirates' victory over Fulton.

Friday Sports Extra - April 6 Video included

Hannibal rolls to victory at home over Fulton, and North Shelby blanks Linn County in baseball, Quincy settles for a split at Missouri-St. Louis in college baseball, and Culver-Stockton's season ends in the HAAC Tournament semifinals in men's volleyball.

WIU football looks to fill key spots in spring Video included

Spring has sprung in Macomb, for the Western Illinois football team, at least. The Leathernecks are in the middle of their spring practices at Hanson Field under the direction of a new head coach for the second time in three years. 

Macomb's McMahon inks to stay on the links Video included

It was signing day in Macomb, Friday, as Bomber golfer Carman McMahon signed to continue her career on the links at Cleary University in Michigan. McMahon says she wants to be an athletic director one day and playing a sport in college helps give her a sense of the job she one day hopes to have.  

Keokuk Signing Day: Pair of Chiefs to extend baseball careers Video included

Keokuk's Jake Jones is off to Coe College to continue his baseball career.

A pair of Keokuk's top seniors on the baseball diamond don't have plans to call it quits. Jake Jones made his commitment to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa official earlier this week while Brendin Davis picked Culver-Stockton. 

Thursday's Area Scores - April 5 Video included

CE Talton won the triple crown title to help lead Monroe City to a team championship.

Team titles for Monroe City, Palmyra, Pittsfield, and Central in track and field, QHS clips Jeff City, Hannibal blanks Fulton, and Keokuk upends Washington in girls soccer, QHS coasts at home, Central downs Illini West, and Highland edges Clark County in baseball, plus QHS wins on the road, and Illini West sweeps Central in softball, Hannibal and Highland notch victories in golf, and JWCC pulls off a pair of sweeps on the diamond.

John Wood's Hyer feels right at home at Missouri Valley Video included

JWCC's Madelyn Hyer is taking her basketball talents to Missouri Valley College.

John Wood sophomore Madelyn Hyer has turned a superb two-year run in the junior college ranks into a shot with a four-year basketball program. Hyer signed on with Missouri Valley on Friday morning after capping off her Trail Blazers career as the team's second leading scorer this past season.

Keokuk Signing Day: Three Chiefs decide to stay in state Video included

Keokuk's Jerry Glenn is taking his skills on the gridiron to Luther College in the fall.

Keokuk's annual Signing Day wasn't only about one sport. It included seven student athletes making their college commitments in six different activities. Three of those individuals made plans to stay in the Hawkeye State.

Friendly wager puts WGEM Sportscenter host in snorkeling gear Video included

WGEM Sportscenter host Broc Hampsmire pays off a wager by running the 40 yard dash in unique fashion.

Following Thursday's edition of WGEM Sportscenter, host Broc Hampsmire had to pay off a bet, not with money but snorkeling gear, all the while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey. 

SC Audio: Johnson dishes on the art of discus

The QHS junior discus thrower and reigning Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week joined WGEM SportsCenter.

  • Brown County's Hoots resigns after a decade at the helm

    Brown County's Hoots resigns after a decade at the helm

    Jared Hoots has stepped down as Brown County basketball coach after 10 seasons.

    He has spent the last decade at the helm of the Brown County basketball program but Jared Hoots claims it's time to give his winter nights back to his family. Hoots has resigned as the Hornets head coach to spend more time with his wife and kids. 

    He has spent the last decade at the helm of the Brown County basketball program but Jared Hoots claims it's time to give his winter nights back to his family. Hoots has resigned as the Hornets head coach to spend more time with his wife and kids. 

  • Wednesday's Area Scores - April 4

    Wednesday's Area Scores - April 4

    Tommy Ray threw five scoreless innings and hit a home run in QND's victory over visiting Hannibal.
    Tommy Ray threw five scoreless innings and hit a home run in QND's victory over visiting Hannibal.Tommy Ray threw five scoreless innings and hit a home run in QND's victory over visiting Hannibal.

    QND rides the arm and bat of Tommy Ray in a shutout victory against Hannibal in baseball, plus Jacey Nall strikes out 13 and Mady Wear homers in Central's win over Western in softball, and Bradley upends WIU in college baseball.

    QND rides the arm and bat of Tommy Ray in a shutout victory against Hannibal in baseball, plus Jacey Nall strikes out 13 and Mady Wear homers in Central's win over Western in softball, and Bradley upends WIU in college baseball.

  • Macomb's Fayhee, Nixa eager to showcase skills at next level

    Macomb's Fayhee, Nixa eager to showcase skills at next level

    Macomb's Carter Fayhee and John Michael Nixa made their college commitments official Wednesday.

    Macomb is sending two more seniors to the next level. Carter Fayhee made his commitment to the Carl Sandburg College basketball program official while John Michael Nixa plans to tee it up with the Black Hawk College golf program. 

    Macomb is sending two more seniors to the next level. Carter Fayhee made his commitment to the Carl Sandburg College basketball program official while John Michael Nixa plans to tee it up with the Black Hawk College golf program. 

  • Keokuk Signing Day: NCAA call accepted by Davis, Ailes Primes

    Keokuk Signing Day: NCAA call accepted by Davis, Ailes Primes

    All-State point guard Michaela Davis makes her commitment to Missouri S&T basketball official.

    There was good reason the Keokuk High School packed its library Wednesday afternoon as the school day neared a conclusion. The athletic department held its annual Signing Day. Seven student athletes made their college commitments known, including Michaela Davis and Ya'Mia Ailes Primes.

    There was good reason the Keokuk High School packed its library Wednesday afternoon as the school day neared a conclusion. The athletic department held its annual Signing Day. Seven student athletes made their college commitments known, including Michaela Davis and Ya'Mia Ailes Primes.

  • Central's Bunge to hit the links at Culver-Stockton

    Central's Bunge to hit the links at Culver-Stockton

    Central's Gracie Bunge is off to Culver-Stockton to extend her golf career.
    Central's Gracie Bunge is off to Culver-Stockton to extend her golf career.Central's Gracie Bunge is off to Culver-Stockton to extend her golf career.

    The Culver-Stockton women's golf program has added another local talent. Camp Point Central's Gracie Bunge took a trip to Canton and she knew it was the right place to call home.

    The Culver-Stockton women's golf program has added another local talent. Camp Point Central's Gracie Bunge took a trip to Canton and she knew it was the right place to call home.

  • Griggsville-Perry's Kennedy takes shot at John Wood

    Griggsville-Perry's Kennedy takes shot at John Wood

    Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry forward Lauren Kennedy pledged to continue her basketball career at John Wood.
    Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry forward Lauren Kennedy pledged to continue her basketball career at John Wood.Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry forward Lauren Kennedy pledged to continue her basketball career at John Wood.

    Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry senior forward Lauren Kennedy wanted a chance to continue her basketball playing days. It turns out the program she wanted to play for is giving her a roster spot. 

    Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry senior forward Lauren Kennedy wanted a chance to continue her basketball playing days. It turns out the program she wanted to play for is giving her a roster spot. 

  • QND stays unbeaten, defeats Hannibal on home turf

    QND stays unbeaten, defeats Hannibal on home turf

    QND scored four first half goals en route to a 7-2 victory over Hannibal.QND scored four first half goals en route to a 7-2 victory over Hannibal.

    Erin Barnes scores twice and Morgan Evans adds three assists as QND remains unbeaten with a victory over Hannibal in girls soccer.

    Erin Barnes scores twice and Morgan Evans adds three assists as QND remains unbeaten with a victory over Hannibal in girls soccer.

  • Quincy's Owsley finds perfect fit with John Wood volleyball

    Quincy's Owsley finds perfect fit with John Wood volleyball

    Quincy High senior libero Kailey Owsley made her commitment to the John Wood volleyball program official on Tuesday.
    Quincy High senior libero Kailey Owsley made her commitment to the John Wood volleyball program official on Tuesday.Quincy High senior libero Kailey Owsley made her commitment to the John Wood volleyball program official on Tuesday.

    The ability to stay home and join a first year program was enticing enough for Quincy High's Kailey Owsley to decide to take her volleyball skills to John Wood. The Blue Devil senior libero made her commitment official becoming the latest area standout to join the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

    The ability to stay home and join a first year program was enticing enough for Quincy High's Kailey Owsley to decide to take her volleyball skills to John Wood. The Blue Devil senior libero made her commitment official becoming the latest area standout to join the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

  • Culver-Stockton welcomes Hill back to The Hill

    Culver-Stockton welcomes Hill back to The Hill

    Canton native Aaron Hill was named the 24th head coach in Culver-Stockton men's basketball history on Tuesday.Canton native Aaron Hill was named the 24th head coach in Culver-Stockton men's basketball history on Tuesday.

    The future is now at Culver-Stockton. The Wildcats are bringing a Hill back to the Hill in hopes of breathing new life into the men's basketball program.

    The future is now at Culver-Stockton. The Wildcats are bringing a Hill back to the Hill in hopes of breathing new life into the men's basketball program.

  • Cerven, Pollard introduced as Hannibal head coaches

    Cerven, Pollard introduced as Hannibal head coaches

    In America's Hometown Tuesday morning Hannibal High School officially welcomed two head coaches to next year's staff.
    Bowling Green native and former Warrenton assistant coach Evan Cerven is the new girls basketball coach and Andrew Pollard takes over as the new softball coach.
     

    In America's Hometown Tuesday morning Hannibal High School officially welcomed two head coaches to next year's staff.
    Bowling Green native and former Warrenton assistant coach Evan Cerven is the new girls basketball coach and Andrew Pollard takes over as the new softball coach.
     

  • Wild weather forces area teams to adapt

    Wild weather forces area teams to adapt

    "First it was rain, now snow. When does it all end?" - Palmyra baseball coach Mark Loman. 

    No doubt it hasn't been an ideal spring for Tri-State area teams looking to head out doors. With the cold, rain, and now snow, plaguing area teams, see how local coaches are battling the elements. 

    "First it was rain, now snow. When does it all end?" - Palmyra baseball coach Mark Loman. 

    No doubt it hasn't been an ideal spring for Tri-State area teams looking to head out doors. With the cold, rain, and now snow, plaguing area teams, see how local coaches are battling the elements. 

  • Fort Madison Signing Day: Volleyball and Tennis well represented

    Fort Madison Signing Day: Volleyball and Tennis well represented

    At Wednesday's Fort Madison signing day no Bloodhound program was more represented by the signees than the volleyball team. Three from the volleyball team signed to play at the next level while Katie Larson will take her racket to Central College. 

    At Wednesday's Fort Madison signing day no Bloodhound program was more represented by the signees than the volleyball team. Three from the volleyball team signed to play at the next level while Katie Larson will take her racket to Central College. 

  • The People's Choice: Quincy High's Andy Douglas

    The People's Choice: Quincy High's Andy Douglas

    Without a doubt it has been a memorable basketball season for Quincy High's Andy Douglas. After the Blue Devils lost two of their first five games, including a loss at home, they rallied to win 21 of their next 24 games. To cap off a memorable season, Douglas is The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Boys Basketball.

    Without a doubt it has been a memorable basketball season for Quincy High's Andy Douglas. After the Blue Devils lost two of their first five games, including a loss at home, they rallied to win 21 of their next 24 games. To cap off a memorable season, Douglas is The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Boys Basketball.

  • Saturday's Area Scores-March 31

    Saturday's Area Scores-March 31

    QND baseball blasts seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep, Quincy High splits a pair in Galesburg, QND and QHS softball each win twice in Springfield as the QU baseball team splits a pair with Maryville to earn a weekend split with the Saints. 

    QND baseball blasts seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep, Quincy High splits a pair in Galesburg, QND and QHS softball each win twice in Springfield as the QU baseball team splits a pair with Maryville to earn a weekend split with the Saints. 

  • Remembering Rudd: Former QHS/QC star leaves behind magical legacy

    Remembering Rudd: Former QHS/QC star leaves behind magical legacy

    "The dude loved life. He loved basketball. He loved community. He loved being Magic," 

    Around Quincy he was simply known as "Magic." But Saturday, Quincy lost a local basketball legend as former Quincy High and Quincy College star Mike Rudd died at the age of 56. 

    "The dude loved life. He loved basketball. He loved community. He loved being Magic," 

    Around Quincy he was simply known as "Magic." But Saturday, Quincy lost a local basketball legend as former Quincy High and Quincy College star Mike Rudd died at the age of 56. 

  • The People's Choice: MacKenzie Northup

    The People's Choice: MacKenzie Northup

    Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year.
    Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year.Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year.

    Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year after averaging 17 points a game this season while saving her best moments for when it mattered most.

    Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is the 2018 WGEM Player of the Year after averaging 17 points a game this season while saving her best moments for when it mattered most.

