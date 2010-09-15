MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Just how safe are you online? Many people are asking that question, after Facebook and Orbitz have admitted to being unable to protect consumers' private data. Experts say these instances are not the first and certainly won't be the last.More >>
Local volunteers had a party on Thursday while packing healthy meals to help fight hunger in the Tri-States.More >>
Officials at Blessing Hospital said they were feeling the effects of a nationwide IV narcotic shortage.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A new restaurant is coming to Quincy, according to city officials.More >>
In America's Hometown, it's all about history.More >>
QPS is working to start school based healthcare in the coming school year, but the location remains up in the air.More >>
With the Spring season now here, construction around town is picking up. Contractors say it's only going to get busier from here on out.More >>
A long time Fort Madison restaurant is closing next week.More >>
Fort Madison crews are doing some spring cleaning in the cemetery this week.More >>
The results of Hannibal Board of Public Works' customer survey are in.More >>
A new Gallup-Knight Foundation survey finds that U.S. college students are struggling to balance free speech and ínclusivity on campus and online. The vast majority of college students believe equally in free expression and diversity, viewing both as extremely important to American democracy. But when they're forced to choose, the majority says inclusivity is more important.More >>
Students at Blessed Sacrament in Quincy recognized World Down Syndrome Day Wednesday by celebrating the inclusion of students with disabilities.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
AP news has reported that JB Pritzker is the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.More >>
AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.More >>
The Associated Press reported that Erika Harold has won the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.More >>
AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
Seven small businesses set to open in the downtown area in Quincy this year, according to executive director of The District Bruce Guthrie.More >>
The Mark Twain Home foundation could soon permanently own two properties: The Pilaster House, otherwise known as Grant's Drug store and The John M. Clemens Justice of the Peace Office.More >>
AP News is reporting that Austin Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.More >>
The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.More >>
Students are helping fight hunger in Hannibal.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
Quincy Public Schools held a groundbreaking Monday for the 5th new K-5 grade elementary school.More >>
A house fire broke out at 1619 College in Quincy at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Monday.More >>
Tickets for the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation "Everybody Wins" Mega raffle are now up for grabs.More >>
The Hancock County Coroner announced the death of Hancock County State's Attorney Jason Pohren.More >>
Quincy University's Board of Trustees hired a firm to help them find a new president.More >>
President Trump spoke Monday from Manchester, New Hampshire, to promote his new opioid plan, which aims to reduce drug demand through education, awareness and preventing over-prescription. He was joined by first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Quincy Police have made an arrest on charges that include attempted murder in connection with Sunday's shooting at Country Club Heights ApartmentMore >>
Eight local venues came together Friday night for the St. Patrick's Day Art Crawl.More >>
Police say St. Patrick's Day weekend is one of the most dangerous weekends because of the number of drunk drivers out on the roads.More >>
Drivers in Palmyra say street repairs are something they could use even if it cost them a little extra at the pump or at a restaurant in town.More >>
3rd through 6th grade students from across the Tri-States got a taste of symphonic music Friday morning.More >>
St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, which means we are going to see the color green fill Maine Street in Quincy.More >>
NBC News has reported that Rep. Louise Slaughter died Friday morning.More >>
Hannibal Rural Fire crews allowed an abandoned home to burn at the property owner's request late Thursday night, according to Chief Mike Dobson.More >>
A new push, years in the making, is underway for a major restoration project on the Quincy Bay.More >>
Changes are coming to Downtown Quincy. A building heavily damaged by the 2015 windstorm will soon breathe new life again.More >>
Firefighters battled a brush fire around 5 p.m. Thursday night off Route O, south of Hannibal in Ralls County.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner came to the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy today to talk about the future of the home.More >>
Planting season is right around the corner and local farmers are busy preparing.More >>
The Knox County R-I School District in Edina, Missouri, issued a statement Thursday addressing an incident that happened on Wednesday.More >>
International Eyecare Center locations around the Tri-States are holding a food drive in honor of some past employees.More >>
Clark Water has issued a Boil Order for Clark Co residents on Highway BB West to Highway A and South to Wyaconda.More >>
Dot Foods is opening a healthcare facility for its employees and their families near the company's Mt. Sterling campus.More >>
Faculty and staff at Hannibal schools are prepared for a possible shooting but are the students? Hannibal parents are now learning the plan the school district and police have developed in case of a school shooting.More >>
An SUV was involved in a single car accident near the Hannibal Regional Airport airport Wednesday.More >>
Parents of students at Hannibal Middle School will have the opportunity to learn more about school safety training Wednesday night.More >>
We have new information regarding the ongoing legionnaires issues at the Quincy Veterans Home. A package of bi-partisan bills have now been introduced that focus specifically on mismanagement at the vets home.More >>
A famous christian singer-songwriter who performed at Billy Graham's funeral is coming to Quincy this weekend.More >>
The Fort Madison chamber of commerce needs volunteers for next month's community wide cleanup.More >>
The Great River Honor Flight was presented with a check Monday from the 4-H Club of Winchester in the amount of $1,066.61.More >>
Quincy Medical Group will merge its two Keokuk locations into a single location effective March 19th, according to QMG officials.More >>
Police are warning that scammers are again targeting online bank accounts in the Tri-States. There are a couple of scams going around.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.More >>
A lack of technology skills may be making it harder for older generations to find a job.More >>
A surprise move Monday night for Quincy's strategic plan.More >>
Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of David Hultz, of Quincy, one of two fishermen who went missing Tuesday on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.More >>
A bill is aiming to stop credit card companies from marketing their products at public universities and community colleges in Illinois.More >>
The Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity is looking to build a home for a family in need.More >>
There have been 30 "fun runs" in Quincy and while it's not the first time, it was quite an experience for the dozens that participated in the race Sunday.More >>
Today was spring forward but areas of the Tri-States experienced some winter weather.More >>
Fire officials said an apartment above Sorrento's Pizza in Fort Madison is a total loss after a fire Sunday evening.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Thursday.More >>
Finding teachers for your child's classroom in West Central Illinois is proving to be very difficult for some school districts.More >>
Gas prices are going up, just in time for spring break.More >>
It's March Madness at the Advocacy Network For Children's annual fund-raising event.More >>
As you get ready to change your clocks this weekend, the Quincy Fire Department says there's something else you should be doing to help keep your family safe.More >>
With the Illinois primaries less than two weeks away, the Adams County Clerk's office said on Friday that so far it hasn't seen a big rush for early voting.More >>
John Wood Community College and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center teamed up to host a workshop for local companies on Friday.More >>
Friday marked the end of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.More >>
More than 300 high school juniors across Adams County got a taste of what life could be like when they're 25.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
Spring Break begins today for Quincy University students. While many will head home, campus officials still want them to follow safety tips if they're leaving stuff behind.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports two laboratory-confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease among residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
Finding qualified teachers to fill classrooms is a nationwide problem that's hitting the Tri-States hard.More >>
A state hearing on the Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home will get underway in Chicago Tuesday morning.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner spoke at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy Wednesday morning.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says the steering committee formed earlier this month to promote the vets home will meet Wednesday morning to discuss Tuesday's state hearing.More >>
After talks about a potential shut down at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, Governor Bruce Rauner spoke out Wednesday.More >>
Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor faced off in Chicago Tuesday night touching on a number of topics including taxes and the state pension.More >>
The Illinois state senator pushing for an audit of the Illinois Veterans' Home toured the Quincy facility on Tuesday.More >>
Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton stated Wednesday he's calling for a full legislative audit into the "mismanagement" of the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy following several deaths related to Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Court documents detail the allegations brought forth by 10 families suing the state of Illinois over deaths at the Quincy veterans' home related to Legionnaires' disease.More >>
The ongoing Legionnaires’ disease problem at Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home has confused and frustrated some of the most experienced public health and water treatment experts in the nation.More >>
One of the lawsuits brought against the Illinois Veterans Home after the Legionnaires' outbreak is from a La Grange family. Their lawyer is speaking out for the first time on camera.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The school board voted to approve the four year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.More >>
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 374 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, presented the Great River Honor Flight a donation of $1,000 as part of their Veterans Day observance this past weekend.More >>
Winterizing indoor and outdoor home plumbing and what to do if pipes burst. How to seal up drafty windows and doors.More >>
Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.More >>
Voters chose Tom Richardson as the next mayor of Keokuk during Tuesday's election.More >>
Fort Madison Mayor Brad Randolph won his re-election bid in Tuesday's election.More >>
