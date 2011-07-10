WGEM news and weather apps information - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Selecting schools on the WGEM News app to receive school closings. Selecting schools on the WGEM News app to receive school closings.

School closings on the WGEM News app

WGEM News is offering a new tool to keep you informed of the latest school closings.

More>>

  • WGEM news and weather apps informationMore>>

  • WGEM News App

    WGEM News App

    Take WGEM News with you wherever you go with the new WGEM News Mobile app! You can download the WGEM News Mobile app for your Android or Apple iOS mobile device or tablet today! Simply search "WGEM" in your device's app market to find the free app.

    More >>

    Take WGEM News with you wherever you go with the new WGEM News Mobile app! You can download the WGEM News Mobile app for your Android or Apple iOS mobile device or tablet today! Simply search "WGEM" in your device's app market to find the free app.

    More >>

  • WGEM StormTrak Weather App

    WGEM StormTrak Weather App

    Take WGEM StormTrak Weather with you wherever you go with the new and improved WGEM StormTrak Weather app! Available for Apple and Android devices!

    More >>

    Take WGEM StormTrak Weather with you wherever you go with the new and improved WGEM StormTrak Weather app! Available for Apple and Android devices!

    More >>

  • TechnologyMore>>

  • Prisoner mistakenly released early sues over re-arrest

    Prisoner mistakenly released early sues over re-arrest

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Wednesday, March 21, 2018, Orlando Wright smiles as he poses for a photo at his home in Kent, Wash. Wright, who was released from a Washington state prison a few months early due to a software glitch, is ...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Wednesday, March 21, 2018, Orlando Wright smiles as he poses for a photo at his home in Kent, Wash. Wright, who was released from a Washington state prison a few months early due to a software glitch, is ...
    A man who was released from a Washington prison early due to a software glitch is suing the Department of Corrections, saying his re-arrest three years later to serve the remaining time was illegal and upended the...More >>
    A man who was released from a Washington prison early due to a software glitch is suing the Department of Corrections, saying his re-arrest three years later to serve the remaining time was illegal and upended the life he had painstakingly rebuilt.More >>

  • Budget bill likely would end Supreme Court email search case

    Budget bill likely would end Supreme Court email search case

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:28:56 GMT
    The budget bill before Congress includes an update to federal law that makes clear that authorities with a warrant can obtain emails and other data held by U.S. technology companies but stored on servers overseas.More >>
    The budget bill before Congress includes an update to federal law that makes clear that authorities with a warrant can obtain emails and other data held by U.S. technology companies but stored on servers overseas.More >>

  • The Latest: Facebook takes baby steps on privacy

    The Latest: Facebook takes baby steps on privacy

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:38:47 GMT
    (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday Marc...(Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday Marc...
    Germany's justice minister says she is calling in Facebook's European leadership to explain the scandal involving data mining firm Cambridge Analytica and detail whether German users' data were affected.More >>
    Germany's justice minister says she is calling in Facebook's European leadership to explain the scandal involving data mining firm Cambridge Analytica and detail whether German users' data were affected.More >>
    •   
Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon
Full Program Grid
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.