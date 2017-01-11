The school board voted to approve the four year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.
The school board voted to approve the four year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.More>>
If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do?
If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do?More>>
Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.
Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.More>>
Many Quincy Federation members sat in at the October board meeting, as frustration about a possible strike continued to build.
Many Quincy Federation members sat in at the October board meeting, as frustration about a possible strike continued to build.More>>
Quincy Public School Union employees voted down the latest contract offer and approved their intent to strike, it's the second time in a year.
Quincy Public School Union employees voted down the latest contract offer and approved their intent to strike, it's the second time in a year.More>>
Just how much longer will your kids' teachers stay on the job without a contract?
Just how much longer will your kids' teachers stay on the job without a contract?More>>
Quincy Federation members voted down the latest Quincy Public Schools contract offer and approved an "Intent to Strike" notice.
Quincy Federation members voted down the latest Quincy Public Schools contract offer and approved an "Intent to Strike" notice.More>>
A new counter proposal between Quincy Public schools, and its employee union is now on the table.
A new counter proposal between Quincy Public schools, and its employee union is now on the table.More>>
It's nearing the end of the first quarter of the school year for Quincy Public Schools and still no contract in place.
It's nearing the end of the first quarter of the school year for Quincy Public Schools and still no contract in place.More>>
Quincy Public School and the Quincy Federation officials walked away from over seven hours of negotiation without a contract agreement, and union officials announced the strike date- January 17.More >>
Quincy Public School and the Quincy Federation officials walked away from over seven hours of negotiation without a contract agreement, and union officials announced the strike date- January 17.More >>
Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation Union announced the strike will be delayed after reaching a financial agreement on contacts.More >>
Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation Union announced the strike will be delayed after reaching a financial agreement on contacts.More >>
Members of the QPS employee's union begin voting on the proposed contract deal between the union and the school board Tuesday night.More >>
Members of the QPS employee's union begin voting on the proposed contract deal between the union and the school board Tuesday night.More >>
Two weeks ago, Quincy Public School board members thought they'd be rubber stamping an agreement at their July meeting, but things haven't gone as smoothly as they planned.More >>
Two weeks ago, Quincy Public School board members thought they'd be rubber stamping an agreement at their July meeting, but things haven't gone as smoothly as they planned.More >>
Quincy Public School union employees voted down the latest contract offer, superintendent Roy Webb said Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Quincy Public School union employees voted down the latest contract offer, superintendent Roy Webb said Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation have set a date for their meeting with a federal mediator.More >>
Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation have set a date for their meeting with a federal mediator.More >>
Fall classes in the Quincy Public Schools are supposed to start in just over three weeks, but its union employees have shot down a contract offer.More >>
Fall classes in the Quincy Public Schools are supposed to start in just over three weeks, but its union employees have shot down a contract offer.More >>
A three-year tentative agreement came to fruition at the Quincy School Board office Tuesday evening.More >>
A three-year tentative agreement came to fruition at the Quincy School Board office Tuesday evening.More >>
The Quincy Public School District reached a tentative contract agreement with its union employees Tuesday night, according to the school board president Sayeed Ali.More >>
The Quincy Public School District reached a tentative contract agreement with its union employees Tuesday night, according to the school board president Sayeed Ali.More >>
It was only about six months ago that the district narrowly avoided a strike and finalized last school year's contract.More >>
It was only about six months ago that the district narrowly avoided a strike and finalized last school year's contract.More >>
The union that represents Quincy Public School employees approved a new contract this week, according to union official Jen Drew.More >>
The union that represents Quincy Public School employees approved a new contract this week, according to union official Jen Drew.More >>
The union representing Quincy Public School employees is planning to present a new financial proposal to the district Saturday afternoon, according to a union official.More >>
The union representing Quincy Public School employees is planning to present a new financial proposal to the district Saturday afternoon, according to a union official.More >>
The QPS Board held a special meeting Friday that addressed the potential strike by union employees.More >>
The QPS Board held a special meeting Friday that addressed the potential strike by union employees.More >>
The United Way of Adams County released several options for parents during the pending Quincy Public Schools union strike.More >>
The United Way of Adams County released several options for parents during the pending Quincy Public Schools union strike.More >>
The first week of the new school year is in the books for Quincy Public Schools, but district employees are working without a contract as negotiations linger on. The district began negotiating with employees in early July and there's still more meetings scheduled.More >>
The first week of the new school year is in the books for Quincy Public Schools, but district employees are working without a contract as negotiations linger on. The district began negotiating with employees in early July and there's still more meetings scheduled.More >>
Teachers and staff at Quincy Public Schools have been working without a contract for months now and officials say it will still be some time until a new deal is reached. Officials with the district and union representatives continue to work on bringing six contracts down to one.More >>
Teachers and staff at Quincy Public Schools have been working without a contract for months now and officials say it will still be some time until a new deal is reached. Officials with the district and union representatives continue to work on bringing six contracts down to one.More >>
It was a show of solidarity at school board Tuesday as Quincy Public School contract negotiations continue and the fall semester is more than half way over. A sea of blue filled the audience.More >>
It was a show of solidarity at school board Tuesday as Quincy Public School contract negotiations continue and the fall semester is more than half way over. A sea of blue filled the audience.More >>
The Quincy Public School district will present a new proposal to union officials Tuesday night, according to the board president Sayeed Ali.More >>
The Quincy Public School district will present a new proposal to union officials Tuesday night, according to the board president Sayeed Ali.More >>
An accounting error regarding insurance made by Quincy Public Schools was revealed during Wednesday night's contract negotiations, according to a union official.More >>
An accounting error regarding insurance made by Quincy Public Schools was revealed during Wednesday night's contract negotiations, according to a union official.More >>
The details of negotiations between Quincy Public Schools and the union were revealed in a public posting.More >>
The details of negotiations between Quincy Public Schools and the union were revealed in a public posting.More >>
Employees at Quincy Public Schools could go on strike in a couple of weeks, and if they do, it would mean more than 6-thousand students are at home instead of in school. That's leaving a local organization worried how much more strain that could put on their budget.More >>
Employees at Quincy Public Schools could go on strike in a couple of weeks, and if they do, it would mean more than 6-thousand students are at home instead of in school. That's leaving a local organization worried how much more strain that could put on their budget.More >>
Quincy Public School union employees have voted to go on strike after contract negotiations stalled.More >>
Quincy Public School union employees have voted to go on strike after contract negotiations stalled.More >>
Another meeting with Quincy Public School staff and district held Thursday passed by and still no agreement reached.More >>
Another meeting with Quincy Public School staff and district held Thursday passed by and still no agreement reached.More >>
Contract negotiations between the Quincy Public School district and it's employees appears to be at a stand still. After nearly five months of contract discussions, Quincy Federation Union members met to figure out what's next.More >>
Contract negotiations between the Quincy Public School district and it's employees appears to be at a stand still. After nearly five months of contract discussions, Quincy Federation Union members met to figure out what's next.More >>
With school district budgets becoming increasingly tight, a company has provided teachers across the country with millions of dollars in funding for their classrooms.More >>
With school district budgets becoming increasingly tight, a company has provided teachers across the country with millions of dollars in funding for their classrooms.More >>
Hannibal is now joining 600 other communities in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.More >>
Hannibal is now joining 600 other communities in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.More >>
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley was in Hannibal on Thursday for his senate campaign kickoff tour.More >>
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley was in Hannibal on Thursday for his senate campaign kickoff tour.More >>
Mark Twain cave has been voted one of the top 11 caves in Missouri by vacationidea.com.More >>
Mark Twain cave has been voted one of the top 11 caves in Missouri by vacationidea.com.More >>
Local fourth graders from Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter got to experience the Taste of Different Cultures at Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.More >>
Local fourth graders from Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter got to experience the Taste of Different Cultures at Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.More >>
President of Bergman Nurseries, Todd Frye, said some local people have greenhouses at home and have plants growing.More >>
President of Bergman Nurseries, Todd Frye, said some local people have greenhouses at home and have plants growing.More >>
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.More >>
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.More >>
The John Wood Mansion at 12th and State in Quincy is getting a facelift.More >>
The John Wood Mansion at 12th and State in Quincy is getting a facelift.More >>
Douglas Community Services is helping Hannibal residents once a month by giving out baskets full of food to those who qualify.More >>
Douglas Community Services is helping Hannibal residents once a month by giving out baskets full of food to those who qualify.More >>
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made a stop in Southeast Iowa on Friday as part of her 99 county tour.More >>
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made a stop in Southeast Iowa on Friday as part of her 99 county tour.More >>