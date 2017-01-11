Potential strike raising questions on childcare If the Quincy Federation goes on strike, parents could be scrambling to find childcare. If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do? More>>

QPS and union set to resume negotiations QPS School Board President Sayeed Ali (left) and Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew. (File photos) Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.

QPS union employees voice frustration to board Many Quincy Federation members attended the board meeting Wednesday night Many Quincy Federation members sat in at the October board meeting, as frustration about a possible strike continued to build.

QPS union members detail intent to strike steps Union member walks into Quincy Federation headquarters. Quincy Public School Union employees voted down the latest contract offer and approved their intent to strike, it's the second time in a year.

QPS union holds two important votes Union members met on Wednesday to vote. Just how much longer will your kids' teachers stay on the job without a contract?

QPS, union take part in second federal mediation The federal mediation took place on Tuesday night. A new counter proposal between Quincy Public schools, and its employee union is now on the table.