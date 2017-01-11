QPS Contract Talks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Union members and board members were recognized on Tuesday.

Quincy School Board approves union contract

The school board voted to approve the four year agreement with the Quincy Federation on Tuesday.

Potential strike raising questions on childcare

If the Quincy Federation goes on strike, parents could be scrambling to find childcare.

If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do?

QPS and union set to resume negotiations

QPS School Board President Sayeed Ali (left) and Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew.

Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.

QPS union employees voice frustration to board

Many Quincy Federation members attended the board meeting Wednesday night

Many Quincy Federation members sat in at the October board meeting, as frustration about a possible strike continued to build.

QPS union members detail intent to strike steps

Union member walks into Quincy Federation headquarters.

Quincy Public School Union employees voted down the latest contract offer and approved their intent to strike, it's the second time in a year.

QPS union holds two important votes

Union members met on Wednesday to vote.

Just how much longer will your kids' teachers stay on the job without a contract?

QPS union employees vote down contract offer, approve 'Intent to Strike'

Quincy Federation members voted down the latest Quincy Public Schools contract offer and approved an "Intent to Strike" notice.

QPS, union take part in second federal mediation

The federal mediation took place on Tuesday night.

A new counter proposal between Quincy Public schools, and its employee union is now on the table.

Quincy School Board and federation members prepare for meeting

Quincy Federation members talk with one another.

It's nearing the end of the first quarter of the school year for Quincy Public Schools and still no contract in place.

WGEM
