AP news has reported that JB Pritzker is the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.
AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.
The Associated Press reported that Erika Harold has won the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.
AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives.
Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93.
AP News has reported that Patt Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul.
The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.
Meet the candidates for the 2018 local primary election scheduled for March 20.
Select the appropriate state below and enter your voter information to find your polling place.
Illinois Primary Ballots 2018
Missouri Primary Ballots 2018
Iowa Primary Ballots 2018
Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history. More>>
The fuel tax could soon be going up in the Show Me State.
The city of Keokuk is considering getting rid of the runoff election system.
Voters in an Adams County polling district now have a new spot to cast their ballot after their polling location burned to the ground.
Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor faced off in Chicago Tuesday night touching on a number of topics including taxes and the state pension.
