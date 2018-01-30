Decision 2018 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

J.B. Pritzker J.B. Pritzker

JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for governor Video included

AP news has reported that JB Pritzker is the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.

More>>

Bruce Rauner wins Republican primary for governor Video included

Bruce Rauner Bruce Rauner

AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.

More>>

Erika Harold declared GOP nominee for Illinois Attorney General

Erika Harold Erika Harold

The Associated Press reported that Erika Harold has won the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.

More>>

Rodriguez wins Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th Congressional District

Junius Rodriguez Junius Rodriguez

AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives.

More>>

Hammond wins Republican state representative nomination

Norine Hammond Norine Hammond

Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93.

More>>

Quinn concedes Democratic IL Attorney General nomination to Raoul

Kwame Raoul Kwame Raoul

AP News has reported that Patt Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul.

More>>

Darin LaHood wins U.S. House GOP primary

The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.

More>>

DECISION 2018: Meet the Candidates

Meet the candidates for the 2018 local primary election scheduled for March 20.

More>>

Find your polling place

Select the appropriate state below and enter your voter information to find your polling place. 

More>>

Illinois Primary Ballots 2018

Illinois Primary Ballots 2018

More>>

Missouri Primary Ballots 2018

Missouri Primary Ballots 2018

More>>

Iowa Primary Ballots 2018

Iowa Primary Ballots 2018

More>>

Rauner, Pritzker win primaries in Illinois governor's race

Updated:

Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history. More>>

Fuel tax hike proposed in the Show Me State

The fuel tax could soon be going up in the Show Me State.

More>>

City of Keokuk discussing future of runoff elections

City Council chambers in Keokuk City Hall. City Council chambers in Keokuk City Hall.

The city of Keokuk is considering getting rid of the runoff election system.  

More>>

Adams County committee recommends polling location change

Flames spread after a fire. Flames spread after a fire.

Voters in an Adams County polling district now have a new spot to cast their ballot after their polling location burned to the ground.

More>>

Democratic candidates for Illinois governor face off

Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial candidates J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Daniel Biss debate during Tuesday's candidate forum. Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial candidates J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Daniel Biss debate during Tuesday's candidate forum.

Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor faced off in Chicago Tuesday night touching on a number of topics including taxes and the state pension. 

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.