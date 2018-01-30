Bruce Rauner wins Republican primary for governor Bruce Rauner AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor. More>>

Rodriguez wins Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th Congressional District Junius Rodriguez AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives. More>>

Hammond wins Republican state representative nomination Norine Hammond Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93. More>>

Quinn concedes Democratic IL Attorney General nomination to Raoul Kwame Raoul AP News has reported that Patt Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul. More>>

DECISION 2018: Meet the Candidates Meet the candidates for the 2018 local primary election scheduled for March 20. More>>

Find your polling place Select the appropriate state below and enter your voter information to find your polling place. More>>

Rauner, Pritzker win primaries in Illinois governor's race Wednesday, March 21, 2018 2:48 AM EDT Updated: Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history. More>>

City of Keokuk discussing future of runoff elections City Council chambers in Keokuk City Hall. The city of Keokuk is considering getting rid of the runoff election system. More>>

Adams County committee recommends polling location change Flames spread after a fire. Voters in an Adams County polling district now have a new spot to cast their ballot after their polling location burned to the ground. More>>