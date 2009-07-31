Top Ten Items Remaining on your Summer To-Do List

10. Shoot off all the illegal fireworks you still have in your garage.
9. Finish the Michael Jackson finger painting.
8. Dust off the cobwebs from the beer bong and beer-drinking helmet for tailgating season.
7. Collect winnings from the fantasy 8FL League.
6. Read Bill Connell's autobiography, "My thoughts on life and soccer."
5. Go high fishing, I mean fly fishing, with Michael Phelps.
4. Check and see if the kids passed last year's grade level.
3. Hit a home run off (Cardinals pitcher) Todd Wellemeyer ... everyone else has.
2. Get that rash checked out you developed from a wedding in June.
1. Watch Don O'Brien birdie No. 16 ... at Upper Moorman.
