Top Ten Items Remaining on your Summer To-Do List - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Josh & Tyler's Top Ten

Top Ten Items Remaining on your Summer To-Do List

Posted:

10. Shoot off all the illegal fireworks you still have in your garage.

9. Finish the Michael Jackson finger painting.

8. Dust off the cobwebs from the beer bong and beer-drinking helmet for tailgating season.

7. Collect winnings from the fantasy 8FL League.

6. Read Bill Connell's autobiography, "My thoughts on life and soccer."

5. Go high fishing, I mean fly fishing, with Michael Phelps.

4. Check and see if the kids passed last year's grade level.

3. Hit a home run off (Cardinals pitcher) Todd Wellemeyer ... everyone else has.

2. Get that rash checked out you developed from a wedding in June.

1. Watch Don O'Brien birdie No. 16 ... at Upper Moorman.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.