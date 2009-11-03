Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors

Front Row (L to R): Steve Labs, Karen Sutor, Mary Arp, Carlos Fernandez, Vern Bastian Back Row (L to R): Jeff Brown, Ken Treaster, Terry Smith, Henry Sweets III, Dr. Kurt Leimbach, Tom Geise, Dr. Mark Tucker, Barry Cheyne Front Row (L to R): Steve Labs, Karen Sutor, Mary Arp, Carlos Fernandez, Vern Bastian Back Row (L to R): Jeff Brown, Ken Treaster, Terry Smith, Henry Sweets III, Dr. Kurt Leimbach, Tom Geise, Dr. Mark Tucker, Barry Cheyne
Board members introduce themselves to veterans and guardians at the pre-flight meeting for Mission 35. Board members introduce themselves to veterans and guardians at the pre-flight meeting for Mission 35.
Great River Honor Flight's Board of Directors consists of:

•    Carlos Fernandez, WGEM VP/General Manager
•    Ken Treaster, Retired Principal, Hannibal Middle School
•    Doug Reed, VP First Bankers Trust
•    Annette Hoskins, Certified Medical Assistant - Blessing Physician Services
•    Vern Bastian, Senior Ride Captain for the Patriot Guard
•    Tom Geise, Past Commander, American Legion Quincy Post
•    Henry Sweets, Executive Director, Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum
•    Steve Labs, Manager, HyVee Broadway, Quincy
•    Jeff Brown, Dean of Students and Professor of Christian Studies HLGU
•    Barry Cheyne, US Air Force, Lt. Colonel (Retired)
•    Terry Smith, Past Adams County Farm Bureau President
•    Dr. Mark Tucker, Physician
•    Dr. Kurt Leimbach, Internal Medicine Physician - Quincy Medical Group
•    Stephanie Cooper, Executive Director Douglas Community Center

For more information, please contact Carlos Fernandez at 217-228-6600.

To make a donation towards the Honor Flight Network, please send a check payable to "Great River Honor Flight" to either of the following addresses:

Great River Honor Flight
513 Hampshire
Quincy, Illinois  62301

At this time, we do not accept donations via credit card.

