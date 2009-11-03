Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors

Board members introduce themselves to veterans and guardians at the pre-flight meeting for Mission 35.

Board members introduce themselves to veterans and guardians at the pre-flight meeting for Mission 35.

Great River Honor Flight's Board of Directors consists of:

• Carlos Fernandez, WGEM VP/General Manager

• Ken Treaster, Retired Principal, Hannibal Middle School

• Doug Reed, VP First Bankers Trust

• Annette Hoskins, Certified Medical Assistant - Blessing Physician Services

• Vern Bastian, Senior Ride Captain for the Patriot Guard

• Tom Geise, Past Commander, American Legion Quincy Post

• Henry Sweets, Executive Director, Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum

• Steve Labs, Manager, HyVee Broadway, Quincy

• Jeff Brown, Dean of Students and Professor of Christian Studies HLGU

• Barry Cheyne, US Air Force, Lt. Colonel (Retired)

• Terry Smith, Past Adams County Farm Bureau President

• Dr. Mark Tucker, Physician

• Dr. Kurt Leimbach, Internal Medicine Physician - Quincy Medical Group

• Stephanie Cooper, Executive Director Douglas Community Center

For more information, please contact Carlos Fernandez at 217-228-6600.

To make a donation towards the Honor Flight Network, please send a check payable to "Great River Honor Flight" to either of the following addresses:

Great River Honor Flight

513 Hampshire

Quincy, Illinois 62301

At this time, we do not accept donations via credit card.