Top Ten Ways Tiger Got Away With Cheating On His Wife - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Josh & Tyler's Top Ten

Top Ten Ways Tiger Got Away With Cheating On His Wife

Posted:

10) He explained it was a simulation for his new EA Sports video game.

9) Had Steve the Caddy take all cameras from the girls prior to meeting Tiger.

8) Always got rid of the perfume smell. Thank you, ball washer.

7) Didn't hold a press conference the day before each time.

6) Said it was John Daly. People get them mixed up often.

5) Wore a mustache.

4) She speaks Swedish.

3) Kept telling Elin he was working on his "stroke play."

2) He is the master of the "trick" shot.

1) How do you think Y.E. Yang won a major? He knew the secret!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.