Top Ten Ways Tiger Got Away With Cheating On His Wife

10) He explained it was a simulation for his new EA Sports video game.

9) Had Steve the Caddy take all cameras from the girls prior to meeting Tiger.

8) Always got rid of the perfume smell. Thank you, ball washer.

7) Didn't hold a press conference the day before each time.

6) Said it was John Daly. People get them mixed up often.

5) Wore a mustache.

4) She speaks Swedish.

3) Kept telling Elin he was working on his "stroke play."

2) He is the master of the "trick" shot.

1) How do you think Y.E. Yang won a major? He knew the secret!