Top Ten Ways the Cubs Persuaded Ron Santo to Return to the Booth

10) Will officially scratch his one year with the White Sox off back of baseball card.

9) He will also play third base on Ramirez's days off.

8) No stairs in all of Wrigley Field.

7) Told him Harry Caray would have wanted it this way.

6) Can freely mention "diabetes" every other inning.

5) He doesn't have to talk, he can just make noises all game.

4) No e-mails during a game; fax machine only.

3) It was down to Santo or Milton Bradley.

2) Given the original nickname of "Mr. Cub."

1) As Pat Hughes always reminds us ... they gave Ron a new hairpiece.