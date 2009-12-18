Top Ten Ways the Cubs Persuaded Ron Santo to Return to the Booth - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Josh & Tyler's Top Ten

Top Ten Ways the Cubs Persuaded Ron Santo to Return to the Booth

Posted:

10) Will officially scratch his one year with the White Sox off back of baseball card.

9) He will also play third base on Ramirez's days off.

8) No stairs in all of Wrigley Field.

7) Told him Harry Caray would have wanted it this way.

6) Can freely mention "diabetes" every other inning.

5) He doesn't have to talk, he can just make noises all game.

4) No e-mails during a game; fax machine only.

3) It was down to Santo or Milton Bradley.

2) Given the original nickname of "Mr. Cub."

1) As Pat Hughes always reminds us ... they gave Ron a new hairpiece.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.