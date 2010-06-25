Top Ten Better Things to do During an 11-hour Tennis Match - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Josh & Tyler's Top Ten

Top Ten Better Things to do During an 11-hour Tennis Match

Posted:

10. Have open-heart surgery -- twice -- with a spoon.

9. Watch both season 1 and 2 of the NBC hit Saved by the Bell.

8. Train alongside Kramer to be a ball boy.

7. Watch a few shows at Bonnaroo. Uhm, I think...

6. Watch, record, and review a Quincy city council meeting. Then create signs saying "Free Bud. Free Bud."

5. From the hunt to the grill, create your own Lion burger.

4. Receive a back massage from Freddy Krueger.

3. Go to a Catholic Mass wedding, they feel that long.

2. Sit through a "How to be a good teammate" seminar given by Don O'Brien.

1. Attend the Green Parrot Pole-a-thon. Bring your quarters.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.