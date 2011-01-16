Drivers digging deeper to pay the price at the pump

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM)-- If you've been to the pump recently in Quincy, you're probably digging deeper into your wallet to pay the price at the pump.

But you may be surprised how much the price of gas can differ right here in the tri-states.

In Quincy, the average price of gas is 3.19 a gallon.

"I think the gas prices fluctuate and there's not a lot we can do about it," said Aaron Sickel of Columbia, MO.

"I don't like it, I'm a commuter to college and I'm scared with the rumors its going to rise higher. It's expensive," said Brandilee Jarrett of Kinderhook, IL.

Just over the river in Hannibal, the pressure at the pump isn't quite as bad. Gas prices are averaging about 2.88 a gallon.

"I think they're high but they're not that bad cause in Illinois they're a lot higher," said Rudi Lamberson of Ashburn, MO.

"They don't seem too bad right now. I know they've been three dollars or more, but I understand they could be going up to four maybe during 2011," said Kristie Bradshaw of Payson, IL.

Four or even five dollar a gallon gas right now is a rumor a lot of drivers are fearing could be true. If gas prices do get that high, it could force some tough decisions later on.

"That's when I need to start changing my driving habits a bit and think more carefully about when I need to drive," Sickel said.

"If it gets too high, I'm going to have to trade in my car for a better fuel mileage car I guess, which I don't want to trade in my baby," Jarrett said.

If you would like to check gas prices in your area, click here.