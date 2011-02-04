Top Ten Things Hooch Did To Waste Time While Snowed In

10) Finished my Justin Bieber doll made from my own hair clippings.

9) Created the alias "Men Barth" and stalked ex-girlfriends on Facebook.

8) Watched "Sex & the City 2."

7) Really, really questioned my manhood after watching "Sex & the City 2."

6) Wore the batteries out on my electric nose hair trimmer manicuring the dog.

5) Finished Christmas 2011 shopping. Everybody's getting Pajama Jeans!

4) Paid my Green Parrot three-year VIP fee. Best $34.79 I've ever spent.

3) Found the meaning of life. One word -- bacon.

2) Wrote a screenplay -- Let's Stand Up For Beer: The Matt Schuckman Story.

1) Jog ... in theory only.