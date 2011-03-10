Meteorologist Whitney Williams is part of the WGEM StormTrak Weather team. Whitney grew up in Illinois and learned to love the weather at a young age. From the time she was in junior high school all the way into college, she knew meteorology was her dream job.

Prior to arriving at WGEM News in 2011, Whitney worked as a meteorologist at WLBT-TV in Jackson, MS. She also spent time at WCBI in Columbus, MS.

Whitney attended Mississippi State University and earned her meteorology degree there. At Mississippi State, she participated in the WxChallenge which is the North American collegiate weather forecasting competition. She was ranked in the top twenty percent in the country each year she participated.

You can see Whitney's forecasts each weekend on WGEM News at 10. She also assists the WGEM News Team, reporting on weather-related topics.