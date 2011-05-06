Top Ten Perks to Winning the 137th Kentucky Derby (for horse or jockey)

WGEM SportsCenter host Josh Houchins creates a new Top Ten every Friday. Listen on ESPN 1440 and WGEM.com.

10) A $5 million recording contract from Simon Cowell.

9) Lifetime referee at the infield's mud wrestling extravaganza.

8) Your own reality show – "My Stable Life."

7) Option to give one, or all, of the 554 roses to your mom for her big day.

6) Become the fourth filly to win get to co-host ABC's "The View."

5) Lifetime supply of Mint Juleps installed as a fountain in your bedroom.

4) A month of nonstop 'studding' at the ranch.

3) Did you hear me? A month of nonstop 'studding' at the ranch!

2) Pick what losing horse you want sent to the Elmer's Glue factory.

1) During the press conference you will be the first to display the photo of Osama bin Laden.