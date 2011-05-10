Tri-State Original: The Corn Dog Stand

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM)-- There's only a few kinds of food that's so iconic of summertime as the corn dog.

It's a must have staple at any county fair, but one Mt. Sterling couple has taken the idea from the fairgrounds and opened up shop in the middle of Mt. Sterling.

"It's just hard to believe people like corn dogs that well," said Arlene Cassady, Co-Owner of the Corn Dog Stand.

If you ask Arlene or Jack Cassady what the secret is to running a successful corn dog stand... they don't really have an answer for you.

"We're just totally amazed at how well we're received here year after year," Jack Cassady said.

But this little corn dog stand that sits just off of Route 99 in Mt. Sterling, usually sees 200 to 300 customers a day.

"It's all fair food, that's what people like about it. They say where else can you get corn dogs pretty much year round," Jack said.

Before 1993, this corn dog stand was only found at county fairs during the summertime. But when their son's high school golf team was in danger of being cut, the Cassady's decided to open their stand in town to help raise money to keep the team going.

"The response was really pretty good. And the golf team put on a tournament and between us we were able to fund the golf team for two years," Jack said.

With the golf team saved, the Cassady's thought their work was done.

"Every place my wife would go in the spring, people would say when's the corn dog stand going to open back up? When's the corn dog stand going to open back up? She came home and said I guess we're going to have to open the corn dog stand back up," Jack said.

And since then the corn dog stand has become an icon in Mt. Sterling, even after moving to this parking lot because of so many customers blocking the road.

"We've got probably the best customers, the most loyal customers in the world," Jack said.

And success hasn't gotten the best of the Corn Dog Stand either, the prices have remained the same since it opened and the Cassady's say they don't plan on changing anything in the near future.

"It's going to stay just the way it is. Just keep on doing the trailer and moving out to do the county fairs in the summertime then coming back in the fall," Arlene said.

The Corn Dog Stand opens the last Friday in March until the last Sunday in June before moving out to county fairs and festivals in the summertime.

The Corn Dog Stand then reopens in September until the weather gets too cold to operate.