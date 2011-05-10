Tri-State Original: Fusion Tech

ROSEVILLE, Ill. (WGEM)-- There might not be much along the stretch of Highway 67 between Macomb and Roseville, Illinois, a small town, maybe a few barns, and a 50,000 sq ft. metal working company known as Fusion Tech.

Most residents don't even know they exist, but for the last 15 years they've been incorporating state of the art technology into stainless steel and metal fabrication, catering to any number of industrial companies.

"With our industry, stainless steel, any gauge material up to 6, 8, 10 inches thick we can cut in the water jet. Glass plastic, ceramic, slate, you name it we can cut it," said Dan Bentz, General Manager of Fusion Tech.

Fusion Tech is a full-service stainless steel fabrication company, capable of cutting and shaping almost any type of material, something only a handful of companies around the country can do.

In 15 years, the company has grown into a 50,000 sq. ft., 7-building facility that now employs 60 people.

"They started off in a two car garage and started building the equipment during the week and they would do their installation during the weekend and things just exploded from there," Bentz said.

But this kind of work is more than plugging numbers into high powered pieces of machinery, there's an artistic component as well.

"We've got some guys with such great ideas all the time, we've dabbled a bit in the industrial industry, we've got a lot of custom signs and plaques, and one of the guys mentioned monuments and introducing stainless steel into the monument industry," Bentz said.

It's an idea that's never been done before, but managers say stainless steel has a lot of potential.

So much so, that Fusion Tech started a secondary company a couple of months ago called Stainless Reflections to build memorial monuments out of stainless steel.

"The accents from stainless steel, you can get so many kinds of finishes, polish finish, mirrored finish, glassed finish, and as you introduce heat into stainless, it discolors and give you a wide variety of purples and blues," Bentz said.

Whether it's Stainless Reflections, or Fusion Tech, managers say their ability is only limited by their clients creativity.

Stainless Reflections has already debuted some of its work at trade shows and received a lot of support. The company is still trying to figure out exactly how to charge for the monuments, but you can see more of their work by going to our web site and clicking on this story.