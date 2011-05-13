Tunes Not Text - WGEM & Cell Tech remind you to avoid distractions while driving

Tunes Not Text
- Distracted Driving is DANGEROUS! Have you passed a fellow driver who is looking down at their phone? Scary, isn’t it?
What Is Distracted Driving?
There are three main types of distraction:
Visual — taking your eyes off the road
Manual — taking your hands off the wheel
Cognitive — taking your mind off what you’re doing
Distracted driving is any non-driving activity a person engages in that has the potential to distract him or her from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing.
While all distractions can endanger drivers’ safety, texting is the most alarming because it involves all three types of distraction.
Cell Tech & WGEM remind you to be smart. Don’t Text & Drive and when talking, use a hands-free device.
