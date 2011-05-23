Anchor/Producer

Dylan Austin anchors WGEM News Today with Natalie Will. Dylan was born and raised in the Tri-States and is proud to be a part of the WGEM News team and serve the area he has always called home.

Dylan grew up in Warsaw, Illinois. After graduating from Warsaw High School, he earned a degree in broadcasting at Western Illinois University.

In 2011, he joined WGEM as a weekend sports anchor and reporter and remained in that position for nearly four years.

Becoming a voice at the news desk was always a goal for Dylan and at the start of 2015 he joined Natalie Will as a co-anchor on WGEM News Today.

"The opportunity to inform our audience about the wide range of news and events going on locally and across the globe is something that I take a lot of pride in," Dylan says.

"Working with Natalie with the goal of clearly communicating information and stories that have an impact on the lives of people in the tri-states is a position that I put a very high value on."

Prior to joining WGEM Sports in 2011, Dylan was the television play-by-play voice of WIU Leatherneck Women's Basketball on the Western Sports Network. He also spent a year as a sports and news reporter at KHQA-TV in Quincy.

Send your story ideas to Dylan at daustin@wgem.com.