ARCHIVE: Standoff suspect a "person of interest" in missing woman case

KINGSTON, Ill. (WGEM) – The suspect found dead after Wednesday's police shooting and standoff near Liberty was also a "person of interest" in a missing woman case in Iowa.

Mt. Pleasant police confirm 24-year-old Benjamin J. Biggs was the last person seen with Jackie Douthart on May 22 and was wanted for questioning.

Authorities in Quincy announced Thursday that Biggs was the suspect found dead in a home near Kingston involved in a near 9-hour standoff and two police officers being shot. Biggs' cause of death was a gunshot wound, but it has not been determined whether it was self-inflicted. An autopsy will be held Friday.

The contents of a backpack Biggs was carrying has not been released.

Law enforcement pursued Biggs to a home near Kingston after a manhunt Wednesday afternoon.

Copley said that one officer, Sgt. Joe Lohmeyer of the Adams Co. Sheriff's Department, was shot during exchange of gunfire at the two-story home, but that Lohmeyer's protective vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

Copley said a second officer, Tom Miller of the Quincy Police Department, was shot in the original exchange of gunfire outside of Quincy Regional Airport. Copley said the bullet ricocheted off a piece of equipment on Miller's gun belt.

Copley said the pursuit began when officers responded to a stolen vehicle near the airport, when an officer exchanged shots with the suspect. Biggs then backed into a Quincy Police Department vehicle and fled east on Highway 104 into the woods. The owner of the stolen vehicle, a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban, says he and his son were playing in Boots Bush Park when the suspect took his vehicle.

Officers from the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Quincy Police Department and Illinois State Police, including SWAT officers from Springfield, all responded.

The case is still under investigation.

You can find out more on the disappearance of Mt. Pleasant woman Jackie Douthart by clicking here.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Douthart, call the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (800)-346-5507 or call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 319-385-1450.