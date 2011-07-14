Internet access through smartphones continues to grow

In early July 2011 the Pew Research Center released the results of a new study. The findings show that 35% of adults own smartphones, and those phones are the main source of Internet access for 25% of their users. The trends and adoption rates continue to climb and mobile devices and connections become a bigger part of the lives of more and more people. Check out the full study, which includes demographic information and much more at http://bit.ly/pjSCEL