Internet access through smartphones continues to grow - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Internet access through smartphones continues to grow

Posted:
Smartphone ownership by age Smartphone ownership by age

In early July 2011 the Pew Research Center released the results of a new study.  The findings show that 35% of adults own smartphones, and those phones are the main source of Internet access for 25% of their users.  The trends and adoption rates continue to climb and mobile devices and connections become a bigger part of the lives of more and more people.  Check out the full study, which includes demographic information and much more at  http://bit.ly/pjSCEL

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.