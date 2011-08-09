Jennifer Young - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Jennifer was raised in Golden, IL and graduated from Central High School.  In 2006, she graduated from Bellevue University with a Bachelor's in Human Resources degree.

After graduating from high school, Jennifer worked for Jacks/ShopKo for 12 years.  During that time, she was transferred to Idaho/Washington where she resided for 5 years.   In 2005, she returned to Quincy and since then has worked as the Branch Manager at Adecco Employment Services and the Pricing Coordinator at Heintz Electric Co.

Jennifer is married and has a son.  She enjoys running, boating and enjoying time with family and friends.

