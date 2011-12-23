Top Ten Ways The SportsCenter Guys Will Spend The Holidays - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Top Ten Ways The SportsCenter Guys Will Spend The Holidays

10) Gathered around the tree playing the holiday classic -- nutball!

9) DOB will describe every moment of his gift unwrapping via Twitter.

8) Ben Marth ... three words -- White. Castle. Coma.

7) Christmas morning? Wearing nothing but dickies and sippin' hot coco.

6) Flash mob at the Quincy Mall. Time and location cannot be divulged. Hint: "Loveshack."

5) From his massive intake of cookies, Hooch is admitted to the clinic with a "sugar" problem.

4) Nothing beats the annual Huxtable-Hampsmire Christmas Eve sweater exchange.

3) Schuckman has the lead role in the Quincy Community Theatre's "The Nutcracker."

2) The Host will hopefully sign that 10-year, $254 million contract he's been rumored to received.

1) It's cookie dough rastlin' night at the Green Parrot.

