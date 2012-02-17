Top Ten Things You Forgot To Do This Week Due To The Arrival Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

10) Put money on Illini hoops this weekend. Wait, that's probably a good thing.

9) Warn society that someone has stolen the flesh-eating virus you've been working on.

8) Call your players to tell them you were not going to be at any game this week. Sorry.

7) Search for the penny you lost from the loafer.

6) Finish my Whitney Houston finger painting. RIP, Whit!

5) Send movie script about two Boston kids who learn one is a genius that answers questions on MIT blackboard.

4) Make fun of "Add A. Tude," the IHSA mascot, on Twitter.

3) DVR The Bachelor because there's no way Ben is picking Courtney over Kasie B.!!

2) Apologize to your wife. No reason. Just to admit you were wrong about something.

1) Put on pants.