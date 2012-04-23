WGEM-TV, a National Edward R. Murrow winner and dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, has an immediate opening for a Multimedia Journalist.

As a Multimedia Journalist, your focus will be on producing real-time content for our TV, Radio, Web, Mobile and Social Networking platforms.

You will be live in the field with the lead local story during our morning television newscasts. You will also be our top Breaking News reporter in the morning. Plus, you will grow your anchoring skills by anchoring morning drive radio newscasts.

WGEM News is a coaching shop. We want to help you achieve your goals. We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 18 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

If you want to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.

Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.