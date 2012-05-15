Tri-State Original: Etch-A-Sketch Artist

NEW BOSTON, Iowa (WGEM) -- The Etch-A-Sketch may be just a children's toy, but there's nothing childish about what Cody Leggett can do.

"I Etch-A-Sketch, and they're like you're a grown man what are you doing playing with a children's toy," Leggett said.

But one look at some of Leggett's work and its clear these pictures aren't child's play.

"I never really thought of myself as an artist. This was just something that I like to do," Leggett said.

If it wasn't for a work accident that nearly took off Leggett's finger a couple of months ago, he may have never thought twice about doodling with an Etch-A-Sketch.

"Normally I was working 50 to 60 hours a week, a lot of 12 to 16 hour days on top of that. I didn't even think I had this skill anymore."

And all of a sudden, Leggett found himself with a lot of extra time on his hands.

"I just happened to be sitting around one day and picked up the old children's toy I had and one thing led to another," Leggett said.

After a couple of months of practice, Leggett started getting pretty good.

He started looking for more complicated pictures on the Internet, like Keokuk's Lock and Dam, Chief Keokuk, and the Iowa Hawkeye logo.

"A lot of the people I've talked to say I've never seen anything like that. I've never come across anything like this," Leggett said.

The reaction is great but there's an even bigger perk with his hobby.

"I can actually do this with my son. It's not like I'm really taking away so all in all its really been a great benefit," Leggett said.

As for accidentally shaking the toy and erasing the image, Leggett says he has his own way of making it permanent.

By drilling a hole in the back of the toy and draining out the powder inside, he can make a clean image that can't be shake away.

To get in contact with Cody, you can either call 319-795-7383 or email him at cshayne@hotmail.com