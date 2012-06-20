Economic impact of the Pepsi-Titan Little People's Golf Tournament

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- The Little People's Golf Tournament has been around for 39 years, bringing junior golfers from around the world to Quincy. This year numbers have dropped in compared to years past.

The Pepsi Titan Little People's Golf Championship used to bring in close to 1,000 young golfers to the city of Quincy and the Tri-States. But in recent years, it's struggled to pull in the numbers that it used to.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Pepsi-Titan Little People's Golf tournament wraps up in Quincy Wednesday and local businesses are counting their cash.

Hundreds of families came from out of town, keeping hotels and restaurants packed with visitors over the past three days. And business leaders estimate the community made around $300,000 from business due to the tournament.

"My boys love to play golf and they're competitive," said Keith Bratton.

Bratton and his sons Adam and Austin traveled all the way from near Evansville, Indiana to compete in Quincy.

"Kinda like our mini family vacation for a couple of days, it's great," said Bratton

About 330 golf families like the Brattons are in Quincy for the 3 day tournament, and while they're here, they're spending money at restaurants and hotels.

The manager of Kelly's says they've been busy feeding lots of hungry golfers. And down the street at the Fairfield Inn, they've even had to turn customers away.

"It's been great. We picked up some additional rooms on Sunday that we wouldn't normally have, sold out Monday and Tuesday," said Deb Carstens, General Manager of the Fairfield Inn.

It's both the businesses and the golfers who are coming out winners, benefiting from a tournament that's been held in the community for decades.

"I played in this tournament back in the 70s so it brings back good memories coming back here," said Bratton.

Even though the tournament ends Wednesday, Fairfield Inn says they're already booked solid again Wednesday night due to business people who couldn't get in earlier in the week, traveling into town now.