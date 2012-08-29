Investigation continues in fatal Lewis County plane crash

Lewis County authorities have identified the two men that died Wednesday night in a plane crash north of La Grange, Missouri.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish identified the victims as John R. Johnson, 74, of Carbondale, Ill., and Carl S. Maiden, 47, of Du Quoin, Ill.

The family told the Missouri State Highway Patrol that the two left from the Pinckneyville Airport in route to an antique airshow in Blakesburg, Iowa. The two were in a Piper Apache airplane.

Parrish says crews are unsure at this time as to why the plane may have went down. Weather conditions were clear in the area Wednesday evening. Parrish said authorities responded to the scene after reports of a plane crash around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. The plane was located at 314th Avenue and Sunflower Road, roughly 4.5 miles southwest of Canton, Missouri.

However, initial investigations indicate that the plane could have crashed hours earlier.

"A farmer in the area that heard a plane at about 5:45 p.m. and recalled hearing the plane and hearing the sound of a soda can crunch," Parrish said. "He looked to the direction he thought it came from, but did not see smoke and did not think anything more about it."

"The people who actually found the plane were looking for deer, so it's kind of an unusual response," he added.



The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation.

Canton Police, Canton Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lewis County Ambulance Service all responded to the call.