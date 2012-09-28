WGEM News/Talk 105 FM Schedule

(Note: The below schedule reflects the normal, 7-day programming schedule for News/Talk 105 FM. Seasonal and local sports programming may preempt or air in place of normal programming. Click here for the radio sports programming schedule.)

Monday-Friday

Midnight - 4 AM: Red Eye Radio

4 - 4:30 AM: Good Day

4:30 - 5 AM: Ag Day

5 - 5:30 AM: NBC Early Today

5:30 - 7 AM: WGEM News Today

7 - 9 AM: News/Talk Live!

9 AM - Noon: The Clark Howard Show

Noon - 12:30 PM: WGEM News at Noon

12:30 - 1 PM: Dr. Joe Esposito Show

1 - 5 PM: The Dave Ramsey Show

5 - 5:30 PM: WGEM News at 5

5:30 - 6 PM: NBC Nightly News

6 - 6:30 PM: WGEM News at 6

6:30 - 7 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter

7 - 9 PM: St. Louis Cardinals Hot Stove League Show (Wednesday Only)

7 - 10 PM: The Phil Valentine Show

10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News at 10

10:30 - 11 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter

11 PM - Midnight: The Michael Medved Show

Saturday

Midnight - 1 AM: The Michael Medved Show

1 - 5 AM: Red Eye Radio

5 - 7 AM: Business Rockstars

7 - 9 AM: The Money Pit

9 AM - Noon: The Kim Komando Show

12 - 3 PM: Handel on the Law

3 - 7 PM: The Phil Valentine Show

7 - 10 PM: The Dave Ramsey Show

10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News

10:30 - 11 PM: Eye on Illinois

11 PM - Midnight: Jill on Money

Sunday