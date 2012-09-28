WGEM News/Talk 105 FM Schedule

(Note: The below schedule reflects the normal, 7-day programming schedule for News/Talk 105 FM. Seasonal and local sports programming may preempt or air in place of normal programming. Click here for the radio sports programming schedule.)
Monday-Friday
- Midnight - 4 AM: Red Eye Radio
- 4 - 4:30 AM: Good Day
- 4:30 - 5 AM: Ag Day
- 5 - 5:30 AM: NBC Early Today
- 5:30 - 7 AM: WGEM News Today
- 7 - 9 AM: News/Talk Live!
- 9 AM - Noon: The Clark Howard Show
- Noon - 12:30 PM: WGEM News at Noon
- 12:30 - 1 PM: Dr. Joe Esposito Show
- 1 - 5 PM: The Dave Ramsey Show
- 5 - 5:30 PM: WGEM News at 5
- 5:30 - 6 PM: NBC Nightly News
- 6 - 6:30 PM: WGEM News at 6
- 6:30 - 7 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter
- 7 - 9 PM: St. Louis Cardinals Hot Stove League Show (Wednesday Only)
- 7 - 10 PM: The Phil Valentine Show
- 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News at 10
- 10:30 - 11 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter
- 11 PM - Midnight: The Michael Medved Show
Saturday
- Midnight - 1 AM: The Michael Medved Show
- 1 - 5 AM: Red Eye Radio
- 5 - 7 AM: Business Rockstars
- 7 - 9 AM: The Money Pit
- 9 AM - Noon: The Kim Komando Show
- 12 - 3 PM: Handel on the Law
- 3 - 7 PM: The Phil Valentine Show
- 7 - 10 PM: The Dave Ramsey Show
- 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News
- 10:30 - 11 PM: Eye on Illinois
- 11 PM - Midnight: Jill on Money
Sunday
- Midnight - 1 AM: Jill on Money
- 1 - 5 AM: The Michael Medved Show
- 5 - 6 AM: Food Chain Radio
- 6 - 7 AM: ABC News Perspective
- 7 - 7:30 AM: ABC This Week
- 7:30 - 8 AM: Eye on Illinois
- 8 - 8:30 AM: ACT 2
- 8:30 - 9 AM: Parkview Church
- 9 - 10 AM: WGEM Programs
- 10 - 11 AM: The Jane Show
- 11 - 1 PM: The Money Pit
- 1 - 2 PM: ABC News Perspective
- 2 - 5 PM: The Best of Clark Howard
- 5 - 7 PM: The Kim Komando Show
- 7 - 9 PM: ABC News This Week
- 9 - 10 PM: Meet the Press
- 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News
- 10:30 - 11 PM: ABC News This Week
- 11 PM - Midnight: Food Chain Radio