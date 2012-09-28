WGEM News/Talk 105 FM Schedule - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM News/Talk 105 FM Schedule

(Note: The below schedule reflects the normal, 7-day programming schedule for News/Talk 105 FM. Seasonal and local sports programming may preempt or air in place of normal programming. Click here for the radio sports programming schedule.)

Monday-Friday

  • Midnight - 4 AM: Red Eye Radio
  • 4 - 4:30 AM: Good Day
  • 4:30 - 5 AM: Ag Day
  • 5 - 5:30 AM: NBC Early Today
  • 5:30 - 7 AM: WGEM News Today
  • 7 - 9 AM: News/Talk Live!
  • 9 AM - Noon: The Clark Howard Show
  • Noon - 12:30 PM: WGEM News at Noon
  • 12:30 - 1 PM: Dr. Joe Esposito Show
  • 1 - 5 PM:  The Dave Ramsey Show
  • 5 - 5:30 PM: WGEM News at 5
  • 5:30 - 6 PM: NBC Nightly News
  • 6 - 6:30 PM: WGEM News at 6
  • 6:30 - 7 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter
  • 7 - 9 PM: St. Louis Cardinals Hot Stove League Show (Wednesday Only)
  • 7 - 10 PM: The Phil Valentine Show
  • 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News at 10
  • 10:30 - 11 PM: The Best of WGEM SportsCenter
  • 11 PM - Midnight: The Michael Medved Show

Saturday

  • Midnight - 1 AM: The Michael Medved Show
  • 1 - 5 AM: Red Eye Radio
  • 5 - 7 AM: Business Rockstars
  • 7 - 9 AM: The Money Pit
  • 9 AM - Noon: The Kim Komando Show
  • 12 - 3 PM: Handel on the Law
  • 3 - 7 PM: The Phil Valentine Show
  • 7 - 10 PM: The Dave Ramsey Show
  • 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News
  • 10:30 - 11 PM: Eye on Illinois
  • 11 PM - Midnight: Jill on Money

Sunday

  • Midnight - 1 AM: Jill on Money
  • 1 - 5 AM: The Michael Medved Show
  • 5 - 6 AM: Food Chain Radio
  • 6 - 7 AM: ABC News Perspective
  • 7 - 7:30 AM: ABC This Week
  • 7:30 - 8 AM: Eye on Illinois
  • 8 - 8:30 AM: ACT 2
  • 8:30 - 9 AM: Parkview Church
  • 9 - 10 AM: WGEM Programs
  • 10 - 11 AM: The Jane Show
  • 11 - 1 PM: The Money Pit
  • 1 - 2 PM: ABC News Perspective
  • 2 - 5 PM: The Best of Clark Howard
  • 5 - 7 PM: The Kim Komando Show
  • 7 - 9 PM: ABC News This Week
  • 9 - 10 PM: Meet the Press
  • 10 - 10:30 PM: WGEM News
  • 10:30 - 11 PM: ABC News This Week
  • 11 PM - Midnight: Food Chain Radio
