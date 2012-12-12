WEB EXTRA: Read the probable cause statement from the Knox County State's Attorney

Novelty man accused of murder appears in court for first time

Authorities on the scene of an alleged fatal shooting of a Novelty man. (Photo/Edina Sentinel)

A Knox County man accused of killing his neighbor appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Glenn Head, 59, of Novelty, waived his formal arraignment and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 29.

Head is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 67-year-old Bill Bacon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting happened in rural Knox County near Novelty on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Bacon called the Knox County Sheriff's Office about a trespasser on his property southwest of Novelty.

(Click here to read the full probable cause statement)

A few minutes later, a second call was received about a shooting. Documents state Head admitted to authorities on scene that he shot Bacon following an altercation.

Meantime, people in Knox County are stunned.

"Well just very shocked. You know you just don't expect whatever conflicts there are between people to come to such."

"I'm very shocked. Things like that just don't happen here. It's a close knit community, everybody knows everybody, and I'm just really shocked that this happened."

That's the feeling after what happened in a field Southwest of Novelty, and Glen Head was charged with killing Bill Bacon this afternoon.

Novelty council member Linda Stukenberg says it's the talk of the town.

"Most of the older people, that's what they're talking about today," Stukenberg said. "You know they've grown up knowing these people for years and years and years."

Paul Milliken says he was friends with Bacon, sometimes even going to his house. But not seeing him around will be a transition.

"Just wished I had spent a little more time with him, and he will be missed in the community. He was a part of what Novelty is," Milliken said.

Residents say the argument dealt with land issues and the two have had numerous arguments for years.