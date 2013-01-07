Meth bust in Quincy nets over 500 shake and bake bottles

Field Wolf (left) and Christina Rife were arrested Monday after officers executed a search warrant at 412 Spruce in Quincy

Two people are under arrest following a Monday meth bust near 4th & Spruce in Quincy that uncovered over 500 individual shake and bake bottles.

Field Wolf, 31, and Christina Rife, 34, were arrested for unlawful participation in meth production. Authorities say more arrests are possible.

Officers with the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 412 Spruce at around 9:30 a.m. and say they were surprised at the sheer amount of evidence they discovered.

Master Sgt. Pat Frazier with the Task Force says in addition to the bottles, 187 cans of starter fluid were found, as well as numerous empty boxes of pseudoephedrine, and a five-gallon bucket of scraps from lithium batteries. He says they were surprised to find such an enormous volume inside the home.

"It's an awful lot of material," said Frazier. "We don't normally see that much material when we serve our warrants. We were expecting to find a meth lab, but that's a lot of material. So that was unexpected."

The "shake and bake" method has become increasingly popular in recent years. Fertilizer sticks are used in the creation of the methamphetamine, rather than anhydrous ammonia, which can be difficult to obtain. The meth is typically made in plastic bottles, of which over 500 were found.

"We normally would see backpack labs or stuff that could be contained in a box or a tote, and this is a lot of material."

Frazier says in one room of the house, the materials were about three feet deep. He estimated that they'd been piling up for at least a year.

Frazier says agents also found two handguns in the home.

Neighbors say this find was a big concern, especially because it was so close to their families and children.

"You have a center that kids go to just up the street here, you've got a school just up the street here, and you shouldn't have meth labs," said Michael Yanchis, who lives around the corner.

But among their fear, also some relief.

"They caught them - get them out of my neighborhood," said Angel McKinney.