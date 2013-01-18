Body of missing Palmyra man found in Pike County, Ill.

The body of a missing Palmyra man has been has been found in Pike County, Illinois.

Pike County Coroner Paul Petty says the body of 21-year-old Christopher Witt was found Friday morning in Barry.

A Pike County Sheriff's Deputy tells WGEM News Witt's vehicle was located by a passerby around 8 a.m. Friday near the water tower on the north end of town, on the south side of Interstate 72. His body was found in a grassy area roughly 250 feet away. And, Chief Deputy J.S. Lehr believes the body had been there for quite some time.

"The area had not been disturbed, where he was lying for quite some time," said Chief Deputy Lehr. "Due to the recent snow on either Saturday or Sunday night there was snow around the body."

Pike County Coroner Paul Petty says that Witt sustained injuries consistent with mental illness, but cold weather ultimately lead to his death. Foul play is not suspected.

Witt has been missing since Jan. 12. Search crews spent much of the week looking for Witt, including horseback riders and helicopter searches.

His last known contact was Saturday, Jan. 12, by text message to his mother.