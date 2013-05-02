"The talk" could be changing in Illinois Schools

The sex talk isn't an easy one to have with your kids.

But, now Illinois lawmakers are considering changing what they learn from their teachers.

Right now students learn about abstinence and are not taught about the use of birth control.

If this bill becomes law, it will provide that Illinois students in grades six and up to about birth control in addition to abstinence.

Something local grandmother Bonita Rodberg says isn't always talked about at home.

"Well in some cases I think birth control probably should be taught in school because kids just don't hear any of it at home," said Rodberg. "It's kind of a personal choice I think."

State Representative Tom Morrison opposes the bill saying students should practice abstinence until they are in a monogamous, married relationship.

But State Rep. Elaine Nekritz supports the bill saying it would help against teen pregnancy and STD rates.

And Carol Corrigan, who has five children - four between sixth and twelfth grade - says she is very much against adding birth control to the curriculum.

"They don't need that information," said Corrigan. "They don't need the temptation. Abstinence should be the only thing taught at that age."

Corrigan says she home schools her children for moral reasons; One being that she doesn't want her kids being exposed to things like sex at such a young age.

"I think they should be taught some things about birth control but I don't think they really need to go into big lurid details," said Rodberg.

Under the current school code in Illinois, schools that teach sex education should emphasize abstinence.

The bill's sponsor said schools would still have the option to choose what to teach the students and parents would still be allowed to opt-out their children.

The bill provides that school districts that do not currently provide sex ed would not be required to teach it.

And the school district can adapt the curriculum to meet the specific needs of the community so long as it is age-appropriate, medically accurate, evidence-based, and complete.

The bill passed the Illinois House in a 66-52 vote.

It's now in the hands of the Senate.