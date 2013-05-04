Proposed Missouri law would make it harder for some to collect unemployment

Employers - maybe you've been in this situation.

Firing a lazy employment - and then finding out they are collecting unemployment.

Some say - this is rewarding sluggish employees, and a proposed law in Missouri hopes to stop this from happening.

As a manager of Kerley's Pub in Hannibal, Tara Rueb knows all too well how hard it is to find good help.

She says they've unfortunately had experiences where they've hired the wrong person for the job.

"They come in late, don't show for up for their job or they don't do what is required by them," said Rueb.

And Rueb says to add to the headache, once the person is eventually fired for good reason after being written up several times, the former employee can often still collect unemployment.

That could soon be changing in Missouri.

If the new law is passed, it would expand the definition of "misconduct" to include absenteeism and knowingly violating employer's rules. That way it would make it harder for lazy employees to go online, file for unemployment and wait for the checks to start coming in.

Something Rueb says isn't right.

"They should not be able to go and collect unemployment because that is their pretty much punishment," said Rueb.

Brent Engel of the North East Community Action Corporation says in their job skills classes they emphasis the importance of good work ethic to their clients.

"We try to emphasis the fact that employers are looking for specific things and if you can't show up to work on time and if you can't follow the rules or if you put other employees in danger by your own actions you're not going to be around very long," said Engel.

Rueb says she hopes the new law is passed, because she thinks it would help deter workers from slacking off on the job.

"I think it would be a good motivator for all employees in all businesses for people to work harder and do things that are required of them knowing that if they were let go because they didn't do their job they couldn't just take the easy way out," said Rueb.

The bill has already been passed by the House and the Senate and is now sitting at the Governor's desk.