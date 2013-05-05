Motorcycle Awareness Month helping riders stay safe

When we're driving, we're taught to look out for a number of things like deer, children and other cars. As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, motorcycle riders are trying to make sure you look out for them as well.





Here at Mark Twain Lake, Dale Whitaker is taking a motorcycle safety course hoping this will help him stay safer on the road.

"When you're driving and riding a motorcycle, it's just one of those things where you're constantly bombarded with wind, bugs and things like that and constantly looking for obstacles and dangers and trying to figure out how to do it and this stuff just helps out with that," Whitaker said.





Whether it's practicing how to swerve or quickly stopping, Whitaker said he's learning habits that can help save his life.

"The biggest thing is the distance of where I'm looking. Most of the time, it's short distances for me. Now I'm making sure I look at the range beyond of what I was looking at before and looking for exit routes in case something does come up and something does happen," he said.

According to MoDOT, from 2010 to 2012, there were more than 270 motorcycle fatalities in the state.

There's still a lot of talk in the Missouri legislator about giving people the option to wear helmets like this but safety course instructor Don Brennan says no matter what the option, he always advises it.

While Whitaker may have his motorcycle course completion certificate, Brennan said riders can't just take one course and expect to get out on the highway.

"Because it's all a process. It's all a training process to be a motorcyclist. It's not just jump on a motorcycle and go. There's a lot going on, you're outside. You're not protected. There's a lot going on that you need to know," he explained.

Brennan went on to say with warmer weather and higher gas prices, you can expect to see more motorcycles out on the road.