Keokuk Police are looking for suspects in connection with downtown burglaries

Keokuk police have made several arrests in a string of burglaries over the past few months, but they need your help in finding two more suspects caught on security camera.

One of the two suspects was captured on security video from Cahill Jewelry and Midwest Coins.

These two break-ins were two weeks apart.

The Athletic Center on Main Street has been burglarized twice in the past two months.

Officials say the suspect threw a rock through the windows in two of the burglaries.

The owner of Midwest Coins thinks the thieves are targeting places they've already been inside, so business owners should be on the look out.

"I would definitely look for someone that was casing the place out, but to look for any unusual activity is probably something that should raise a red flag," said Charles Commander.

Police say most of the burglaries have happened in the late night or early morning hours.

If you have any information on these break-ins, contact Detective Andy Whitaker or Detective Steve Dray at the Keokuk Police Department at (319) 524-7704.