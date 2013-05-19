Downed trees, other damage reported in Hannibal following storms

The city of Hannibal is efforting multiple ways that residents can get rid of debris caused by Monday night's storms that downed trees, limbs and caused damage to nearly all of the city.

The city of Hannibal is efforting multiple ways that residents can get rid of debris caused by Monday night's storms that downed trees, limbs and caused damage to nearly all of the city.

A representative from the National Weather Service says damaged caused in Hannibal on Monday night was due to straight line winds, but says a small tornado did touch down south of the city.

A representative from the National Weather Service says damaged caused in Hannibal on Monday night was due to straight line winds, but says a small tornado did touch down south of the city.

(WGEM) - Damage is widespread in Hannibal after a violent storm ripped through the city Monday evening.

Power remains out to roughly 50 percent of the city, according to the Hannibal Board of Public Works. Power is restored to the south side and Oakwood areas, but the Indian Mounds and Ford St. substations are still down. A timetable for restoration to all of the city is still not known.

Several streets in the downtown area remain closed. Marion County Emergency Management is asking residents to avoid cleaning up debris until crews can remove downed power lines.

The crux of the storm hit the city just before 7:30 p.m., when storm spotters reported what they believed to be a tornado in the area.

"It was really scary, my heart was beating fast," said Katie Ward, who lives in the Indian Mounds neighborhood in Hannibal. "The trees were just whipping."

Wind gusts of 58 miles per hour were reported with the storm. The winds caused trees and limbs to fall onto homes, land on cars and down power lines.

Mike Saxbury was one resident who had a tree land on his home.

"We heard sirens go off, we got downstairs and watched TV to see what was going on," Saxbury said. "The wind and rain picked up and we heard a loud noise and knew what it was."

Hannibal Public Schools Business Manager Dana Ruhl also reports that Hannibal Public Schools are cancelled for Tuesday.

(Click here for viewer submitted photos from Monday's storms.)

In Adams County, law enforcement reported snapped power poles, downed trees and damage to a garage in Payson. Tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for Monroe, Ralls and Marion counties in Missouri, along with Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois.

We'll continue to bring you the latest from Hannibal on WGEM News Today, beginning at 5:30 a.m.