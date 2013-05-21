Hannibal residents continue to clean up following storms

The city of Hannibal is efforting multiple ways that residents can get rid of debris caused by Monday night's storms that downed trees, limbs and caused damage to nearly all of the city.

A representative from the National Weather Service says damaged caused in Hannibal on Monday night was due to straight line winds, but says a small tornado did touch down south of the city.

Gallery 310 at 310 N. Main is also at risk of collapse, emergency crews say. (Photo/WGEM News)

Groomingdale's at 308 N. Main is at risk of collapse, emergency crews say, following Monday's storms in Hannibal. (Photo/WGEM News)

Hannibal storm clean up - What you need to know:

2,500 HBPW customers still without power in Hannibal; one substation still out of operation. Over 100 workers out working to restore service.

Churches and Salvation Army giving away free meals at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Due to power outages, Hannibal Public Schools, Hannibal Children's Center and Hannibal-LaGrange University are all closed Wednesday.

Hannibal High School Baccalaureate services will go on as scheduled at First Christian Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Graduation will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Porter Stadium.

Red Cross has opened temporary shelter at Admiral Coontz Armory.

Riverview Park closed to all people and traffic.

People asked to stay away from Groomingdale's, Gallery 310 on North Main St. due to concern of possible collapse.

City collecting storm debris via curbside pickup; also accepting debris at S. Main, near Fulton St. intersection.

No storm-related injuries reported at this time.

From restoring power, cleaning up debris and clearing city streets, residents in Hannibal continue to pick up the pieces from Monday's straight line winds that wrecked the city.

Tourists and passerbys are also being asked to stay away from damaged downtown buildings, for fear of collapse due to storm damage. The owner of Groomingdale's Pet Boutique has been told to vacate their building at 308 N. Main and the same order has been given to Art Gallery 310, located at 310 Main.

"We thought we have more time than we did," David Moss, an artist with work inside Gallery 310, said. "We pushed, shoved, gathered, ran and got out. It doesn't look too good inside."

Hannibal Assistant Building Inspector Chuck Anderson says the decision to condemn the buildings was an easy one.

"They needed to get out, because you just don't know if another storm is going to blow in if that thing is just finally going to tweak and tumble over more," Anderson said. "So they're hustling, they are trying to get it out, they've been here for several hours already."

The Hannibal Board of Public Works say about 2,500 customers are still without power. Officials say Wednesday should hold more improvement as crews will be setting poles and stringing wire. Over 100 workers from the Hannibal Board of Public Works and outside crews are working to reestablish service.

Crews say they have had issues with power line fires because of the extent of the damage.

"We have had some trees that have caught on fire when they've tried to re-energize the lines so they have been fighting a few line fires this morning," Cindy Livesay with Hannibal Board of Public Works said. "Other than that the trees on the line and the downed power lines are the biggest issues."

There is no timetable on when all power will be restored. Charter Communications, which serves cable, telephone and Internet services for many residents, also took a hard hit from the storm, Hark said.

"That's a priority right now, to get them back up and running."

Hark urges residents not to call 9-1-1, unless it is a life threatening situation. Those reporting severe amounts of storm damage are encouraged to call Hannibal City Hall.

Hark estimates roughly 80 percent of the city suffered some sort of storm damage. The city is also beginning curbside pickup Wednesday for storm debris and will also accept tree debris at the southernmost area of South Main Street, near the Fulton Avenue intersection.

Residents are asked to put tree debris on the paved street and not on the grass areas. Private crews are also being called in by the city to help residents with chainsaw work to cut up trees and large limbs.

"People need to understand, as much as they're is, it's going to be days getting that job done," Hark said. "We've still got a lot of trees blocking a lot of the streets, people's yards and their houses."

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has also closed Riverview Park until further notice due to tree damage.

Ongoing power outages forced the Hannibal Public School District to cancel classes for the second straight day. No classes will be held Wedneday. The Hannibal Children's Center and Hannibal La-Grange University will also be closed Wednesday.

But Hannibal High School Baccalaureate services will go on as scheduled at First Christian Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Graduation will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Porter Stadium.