Crews working to repair sinkholes in Quincy due to heavy rains

Quincy road crews have closed off the intersection of 6th and Kentucky after a sinkhole developed in the street Thursday morning.

A city employee at the scene told WGEM News they received a report that there was "dip" in the road. When crews arrived they discovered that a sewer line collapsed under the street causing the sinkhole.

The city employee said crews have responded to over a dozen sinkholes in the past week because of recent rainfall.

Work to repair the street is expected to be finished by early next week.

Crews also dealt with another sinkhole off South 24th street in Quincy near Sheridan Swim Club.

Traffic was down to one lane Thursday evening while Crews worked to fill the nearly 4 foot deep sink hole.

Officials say sink holes like that one, that are closer to the curb are more common than sink holes in the middle of the road.

Crews had the sinkhole patched up and filled with gravel within a matter of minutes

But officials say with more rain on the way, more sinkholes are bound to pop up.