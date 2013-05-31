QHS Graduation moved indoors

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The rain forced Quincy Senior High to move graduation indoors to Baldwin's Blue Devil Gym tonight.





Thousands of people were there to watch the class of 2013 receive their diplomas.

Students say they're ready for what the future holds. "Yeah I'm really excited. I'm going to John Wood Community College and I'm really, really excited. I sorry I can't say more because I'm really excited," says Alex Brown, a QHS graduate. "I'm so excited I'm going to Illinois State University next year and I'm so excited to meet new people and start fresh, make new friends, start new clubs, join new groups, I'm really excited," says Kara Bainter, a QHS graduate.

QHS graduation is normally held at Flinn Stadium.



