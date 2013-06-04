Hannibal losing one of its historic buildings

It's another setback for a dangerous building in Hannibal that was set to be demolished. Now, the city decided to change who they wanted to take the building down. Hannibal hired Century Used Brick back in July to take down the building on 213 Broadway. After they started construction weeks ago, Century Used Brick now wants an additional $6,000 to bring down the building. That would be double what the city and Century Used Brick agreed on back in the summer. The company sent a letter to Jeff ...

It's another setback for a dangerous building in Hannibal that was set to be demolished. Now, the city decided to change who they wanted to take the building down. Hannibal hired Century Used Brick back in July to take down the building on 213 Broadway. After they started construction weeks ago, Century Used Brick now wants an additional $6,000 to bring down the building. That would be double what the city and Century Used Brick agreed on back in the summer. The company sent a letter to Jeff ...

The city of Hannibal plans to ask a judge to hold the owner of the building at 213 Broadway in contempt of court for failing to demolish the building.Court documents show building owner Ron Richter was

The city of Hannibal plans to ask a judge to hold the owner of the building at 213 Broadway in contempt of court for failing to demolish the building.Court documents show building owner Ron Richter was

Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon says a judge did rule in favor of the city Tuesday by holding the owner of the property at 213 Broadway in contempt. Ron Richter was told in court June 11 he had ten

Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon says a judge did rule in favor of the city Tuesday by holding the owner of the property at 213 Broadway in contempt. Ron Richter was told in court June 11 he had ten

For years, Hannibal business owners and the city has had to figure out a way to take down a dangerous building, and Wednesday they were able to start to take it down.Demolition started Wednesday on 213 Broadway building in downtown Hannibal. The city spent more than $45,000 to demolish, stabilize, and assess the building. City officials say they hope to demolish the building in the next three weeks.

For years, Hannibal business owners and the city has had to figure out a way to take down a dangerous building, and Wednesday they were able to start to take it down.Demolition started Wednesday on 213 Broadway building in downtown Hannibal. The city spent more than $45,000 to demolish, stabilize, and assess the building. City officials say they hope to demolish the building in the next three weeks.

Despite multiple attempts by the City of Hannibal to have the owner of 213 Broadway to make repairs to the building, the building still sits without any repairs done.

Despite multiple attempts by the City of Hannibal to have the owner of 213 Broadway to make repairs to the building, the building still sits without any repairs done.

A city known for its history, Hannibal's downtown historic district has many old buildings and at least three have caved in or suffered major damage in the last couple weeks.

The city will decide the fate of one of these buildings Tuesday at a building commission meeting. 213 Broadway, which most recently housed Karen's Dance Academy, is now on the list of buildings slated to come down.

City Engineer Mark Rees says the commission will discuss several properties on the demolition list because he says they have become dangerous.

Cindy Benjamin owns B&B Cut & Style next door to the ill-fated structure.

She says she's been trying to get the city to take it down for years as it switched ownership several times. She says no one wanted the responsibility of fixing it or demolishing it. So there it stood - until last week. When part of the building came crashing in.

"Just recently we had an issue after the tornado things weren't so bad but then when we had that second storm come through then we had an issue that I really needed to call and have them come and look at," said Benjamin.

So the city inspected it. And Rees says while it's sad to see it go, immediate action needs to be taken.

"It is a shame," said Rees. "It's distressing to see how many buildings that either the city is having to take down or that the private individuals are taking down. We just wish we could keep that historic nature."

Robert Heiser owns Crescent Jewelers in historic downtown Hannibal just a few doors down. He says it can be expensive to keep these old buildings in good shape. And that not every building owner is able to keep up.

"Lately we've had people - that have probably been marginal - that didn't have a lot of money to maintain their building," said Heiser. "They came in thinking they're going to do really well. And then they leave and they don't improve it."

Heiser says he keeps his roof in good shape and that it's vital. Rees agreed that keeping a solid, weather-proof roof will extend the life of historic buildings. Benjamin says 213 Broadway had a leaky roof for years.