"Freedom Shrine" unveiled at Quincy Mall

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Some of the United States' most important documents are now on display at the Quincy Mall.

Stephen Coy completed this "Freedom Shrine" for his Eagle Scout Project. Containing examples of documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and many other lesser-known writings, Coy raised money for this shrine, and put it together with the help of the Quincy Exchange Club.

"When people see this, I hope they realize that the freedoms we have in America aren't for granted," said Coy. "That they see that people have worked to get these, and it's our duty to preserve them."

This is the latest of the Freedom Shrines in Quincy--others are in locations like City Hall. This one is set up in the hallway of the Quincy Mall, near the mall offices and restrooms.