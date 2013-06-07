Christopher Columbus ships now open for tours

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Replicas of two of the ships Christopher Columbus used to sail across the Atlantic are now open for tours in America's Hometown.

The Niña and the Pinta were headed to Keokuk, but were trapped in Hannibal due to high river levels.

Though it wasn't one of their scheduled stops, the crew was able to get permission from the Coast Guard and the city to open to the public.

They will likely remain in Hannibal until Sunday, and are located just north of downtown, next to the temporary dock for the Mark Twain Riverboat.

Admission is $8 for adults, and $6 for kids. The ships' crew is on board to demonstrate how the ships work, and to answer questions.