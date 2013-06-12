Shelby County Hospital survey results to be announced

Shelby County residents will soon find out if there's a need for a hospital in their county. Residents were given surveys in February asking what their personal needs were and how often they go to the hospital for treatment. The surveys were sent to the University of Missouri to be tabulated. While the results will help steer a decision, organizers said they won't be the final basis on whether Shelby County should build a hospital.

"We are going to be announcing the results of the survey questions and there's also going to be a PowerPoint that's going to be presented and showing the graphs of what the university of Missouri team that audited the survey's for us, the results of those," said Shelby County Healthcare Survey Chair member Roxy Latta.





The results will be announced at Moonshiners in Shelbyville on June 25th at 7 pm.











