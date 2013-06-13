Doctors ask parents to lock up pesticides

There's no denying gnats and mosquitos are putting a damper on our outdoor activities these days.. and a lot of you are probably buying pesticides and bug sprays to get rid of them.

Many of us probably have tiki torch fuel sitting in our garages or near our backyards right now.

Many types have citronella to get rid of those mosquitos we're all dealing with.

Consumer Reports says half of all households with children under five have at least one pesticide stored in an unlocked cabinet within their reach.

WGEM took a bottle to a Quincy park and asked parents if their child might confuse it for juice or some sort of drink.

Local resident Linda McVey says her granddaughter did just that when she filled her torches and sat the jug down next to them.

"She was trying to pick it up so we understood that that wasn't safe so we started putting it into a locked shed because it could be very dangerous and harmful to children if they were to pick it up and drink it and think of it being something else as a beverage," said McVey.

Consumer Reports says these substances can be toxic if inhaled or swallowed, absorbed through the skin or get into the eyes.

While most pesticides are clear and don't look very appetizing, McVey says some kids really do get into everything they can.

"She would like to get in underneath the sink all the time and try to get into the chemicals and play with and on the farm we would have tiki torches out in the yard and we would fill our tiki torches and set our jugs down," said McVey.

For those kids especially - and any others - Dr. Tom Miller says it's best to keep all chemicals and pesticides under lock and key.

"You just always have to be vigilant and so careful with things," said Miller. " And I'm a big believer in locking cabinets and putting things under.. your cleaning solutions, pesticides, putting them at height or in a place that's locked that they're away from kids."

Consumer Reports says you should always store pesticides in a locked cabinet or out of the reach of children and never pour anything poisonous into other containers, especially bottles.

Dr. Miller says if your child does drink some, call poison control right away, even if there is nothing visibly wrong.