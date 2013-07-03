Unique fundraiser on Friday for Great River Honor Flight program

A pair of local organizations is hoping to get young people involved in a fun way to help benefit the Great River Honor Flight program.

BOD Productions and Nice Guy Studios is hosting a Mid-Summer 5th of July Foam Party that benefits the program.

The event featuring electric dance music will run from 8 p.m. until midnight at the First Mid-Illinois Bank And Trust Pavilion, right next to the Phoenix Night Club.

One of the organizers came up with the idea after participating in the Great River Honor Flight.

"We wanted to raise money for a cause. It all came from the friend that I'm doing this with. He went on the last Honor Flight and he was really moved by the Veterans and the way they reacted when they got to Washington and how they felt," said organizer Blaine O'Donnell.

The event is open to anyone 16-years of age or older and the cost is $15, but a five dollars discount is available on Facebook.