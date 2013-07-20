Going Global: HTC's Foecke to play for team USA

Holy Trinity's Mikaela Foecke made the final roster to play for team USA in the 18U World Championships in Thailand.

(WGEM) -- Holy Trinity's Mikaela Foecke has only been on the high school volleyball scene for two seasons, where the junior to be has already put out a resume speaks for itself.

She led her team to the state semifinals last year, while committing to the University of Nebraska as a sophomore, but her career is just taking off.

Earlier this week, Foecke received word that she had made the final roster cut for the U.S. Youth National Volleyball Team after going through several rounds of tryouts which concluded in Anaheim California.

The team made up of 12 of the top players from across the nation will travel to Thailand for the U18 World Championships.

Holy Trinity head coach Melissa Freesmeier joined WGEM Sports to talk about Foecke's incredible achievement.

"She's very humble and just has the desire to be a great player," Freesmeier expressed.

"I know this means a lot to her.She's all about the team and winning the gold in Thailand. That's what this kid is about. She's a very unselfish player that's always willing to make her teammates better."

Team USA will fly to Thailand on Sunday morning, and gear up for the 20 team tournament featuring the best from around the globe which gets underway on Saturday July 27th.

The United States will take on Slovenia, followed by Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Algeria within the pool play schedule.