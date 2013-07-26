Extreme sports takes over at Hannibal's Shredfest

Strap on your helmets and knee pads for an extreme day of sports at Hannibal's Huckleberry Park.
The fifth annual Shredfest begins at 1 p.m. The event is a free skateboard, bike and scooter competition.
The first 200 people to attend will receive a free t-shirt and Pro-Tech helmet as part of the Ride Cool program from Hannibal Clinic Health Services.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.